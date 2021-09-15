Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / With Azhar at helm of HCA, Hanuma Vihari set to wear Hyderabad jersey in upcoming season
cricket

With Azhar at helm of HCA, Hanuma Vihari set to wear Hyderabad jersey in upcoming season

India's Test specialist Hanuma Vihari, who had left Hyderabad to play for Andhra to further his international prospects, is back "home" after five seasons for the upcoming domestic season.
PTI | , Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 09:00 PM IST
Hanuma Vihari. (Getty)

India's Test specialist Hanuma Vihari, who had left Hyderabad to play for Andhra to further his international prospects, is back "home" after five seasons for the upcoming domestic season. Vihari, pupil of India's fielding coach R Sridhar had left Hyderabad in the 2015-16 season after MSK Prasad, the then chairman of selectors had offered him Andhra captaincy and also pushed his selection in the traditional format.

However now with Hyderabad Cricket Association being run by former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin, Vihari will be seen donning the Hyderabad jersey once again. The 27-year-old himself announced the decision from his official Twitter handle

"I am taking this opportunity to inform everyone that I am parting ways with Andhra cricket association on good terms. I have had the privilege to captain and represent Andhra for the past 5 years," Vihari wrote in a small note, which he shared on Twitter. "I will be a part of Hyderabad cricket association from the coming season," he further announced.

For the record, the right-handed batsman, who has played 94 First-Class games scoring 7261 runs with 21 hundreds and an average of 55. He also played 80 List A games in which he has 3001 runs. It can be said that former India skipper Azharuddin being the president Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) would have played a big role in Vihari deciding on this career move of his.

RELATED STORIES

There is a good chance that Vihari will now lead Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy in the upcoming season if he is not selected for India's tour of South Africa in December-January. Before that he will certainly play Mushtaq Ali T20 and Vijay Hazare One Day meet. The middle-order batsman thanked the Andhra Cricket Association office-bearers for their support.

'We have blossomed into a team that we can be proud of and I hereby thank all my teammates, coaches and office bearers of the Association for the constant support,” he further wrote.

Vihari was one of the heroes of the Sydney Test of the 2020-21 Australia tour, has played 12 Tests and scored 624 runs, with 111 as his highest score. He made his Test debut against England at The Oval in 2018.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hanuma vihari mohammad azharuddin
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bravo becomes only the second player after Pollard to play 500 T20 matches

DC include Khejroliya in main squad after spinner Siddharth sustains injury

'Michael Holding told me that BCCI didn't want the last Test': Ex-India spinner

'If you are a batsman-captain, your first role is to make runs'
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
JEE Main Result Live
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP