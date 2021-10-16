With MS Dhoni's retirement talks buzzing, South Africa legend says 'you'll see it in two weeks time'

MS Dhoni added another feather in his illustrious cap on Friday when he led Chennai Super Kings to their fourth Indian Premier League title, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the finale in Dubai.

While the fans definitely want to see the wicketkeeper-batter continue to lead the ‘Yellow Army’, many experts believe this could have been the final season for the CSK skipper.

Former South Africa pacer Shaun Pollock echoed similar views and during an interaction on Cricbuzz alongside former India player Ajay Jadeja and cricket commentator Gaurav Kapur, the 48-year-old said he'll be surprised to see Dhoni return to lead CSK in the next edition.

“What more he (Dhoni) has to prove, to play in your 40s, to have won as many trophy as he has, bounce back from the previous year,” said Pollock.

“It would have been very disappointing had he not played this year and finished last year, but sometimes things just allow and the timing seems perfect,” he added.

He also anticipated the call by Dhoni on his future with CSK can arrive in the coming weeks. “I think you'll see it in two weeks time but I'll be very surprised to see him return,” the ex-Proteas cricketer added.

Meanwhile, during the post-match presentation ceremony after CSK's win over KKR, Harsha Bhogle asked Dhoni about the legacy he feels he has left behind, to which the former India skipper responded: "Well, I still haven't left," thus indicating that we could see him play in the next edition.