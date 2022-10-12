'With that pace, he will struggle in Australia': Wasim Akram shoots massive warning to India ahead of T20 World Cup

An untimely injury to Jasprit Bumrah has landed India in serious trouble. With a majority of their pacers struggling, the trio of Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will have to put up a show for the ages if India are to lift the T20 World Cup for the second time. Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur will reportedly fly to Australia on Thursday but with the BCCI yet to name Bumrah's replacement, uncertainty still looms. And if India weren't dealing with enough problems already, Pakistan legend Wasim Akram has shot another warning to Rohit Sharma and Co. in regards to one of their fast bowlers.

In Arshdeep, Bhuvneshwar and Harshal, India have a potent bowling line-up but one that lacks genuine pace. While Arshdeep has appeared a cut above the other two, Bhuvneshwar and Harshal have been huge concerns. And to add to their woes, Akram believes the experienced Bhuvneshwar will struggle in Australia given his lack of pace. In the last eight innings, barring his figures of 4/26 against Pakistan and 5/4 against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup, Bhuvneshwar has leaked runs, especially in the death, and Akram reckons he needs to add speed to be more effective.

"India have Bhuvneshwar Kumar, he is good with the new ball, but with that pace, if the ball is not swinging, he will probably struggle there. But he is a very good bowler no doubt, swings both ways, has the yorker. But you need pace in Australia," Akram told reporters. "It's in Australia. The Australians will probably play well, they have a good bowling attack, they know those pitches."

With India and Pakistan putting up a decent couple of contests in the Asia Cup, Akram reckons Babar Azam's unit can replicate their success from last year's World Cup and make their second straight semifinal. Akram admits that there are a few concerns around the batting, but if their bowlers can make up for it, Pakistan have a real chance.

"India have a good batting line-up. But they still haven't named Bumrah's replacement. Pakistan, their middle-order is struggling. If the middle-order clicks, Pakistan have a very good bowling attack and one of the best opening pairs. So if they can control the middle-order, they have a chance," added Akram.

