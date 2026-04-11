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With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi making rapid, threatening strides, Priyansh Arya sends a stark reminder he is in the race too

It’s really heating up in Indian cricket. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi appears to be bringing the best out of every opening contender.

Updated on: Apr 11, 2026 07:28 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Since last night Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been the toast of the town. After his 26-ball 78 for Rajasthan Royals that saw them beat defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati, the media outlets all over the world are replete with eulogies for him. There is no doubt he deserves every bit of it. However, his red-hot form has given rise to massive competition among Indian batsmen, especially openers, in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Priyansh Arya looked fluent against Sunrisers Hyderabad.(PTI)

On Saturday, first Abhishek Sharma smashed a 28-ball 74 against Punjab Kings to shift some of the spotlight on himself in New Chandigarh. The left-hander hit five boundaries and eight sixes. As if he was aware of what former Pakistan player Tanvir Ahmed had predicted earlier, like how he was soon to be forgotten with the rise of Sooryavanshi.

Also Read: ‘People will forget Abhishek, once Sooryavanshi starts playing for India’: Former Pakistan pacer makes bold claims

Later in the game, Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya also made a massive statement of intent. Yesterday, Sooryavanshi took 15 balls for his fifty and Arya took just one more. He eventually fell for a 20-ball 57 with the help of five fours and five sixes but he asserted himself big time. As if he wanted to say to fans, "Arre Hum Bhai Race Main."

Bold claims by former Pakistani pacer!

Before Saturday's match, Arya's output in IPL 2026 was not exactly great. In three matches, with one being a washout against Kolkata Knight Riders, he had scored just 46 runs at an average of 23.

His innings had put PBKS on course for another victory to all intents and purposes. At the time of writing this article, PBKS were on the verge of winning their third game.

It’s heating up in the IPL this season, it has to be said. A sub-standard T20 World Cup campaign for Abhishek has largely been the reason. It appears he has been alerted to the current dynamics as to how a poor IPL can really hurt his international career.

 
rajasthan royals punjab kings indian premier league abhishek sharma
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
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