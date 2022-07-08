With World Cup in mind, save Hardik Pandya for just T20Is

“I will give equal importance to both. The fifty came at a time when we had lost a few wickets at the same time it helped maintain the momentum, bowler will take a little more credit because that spell brought us into such a position in the game that it became increasingly difficult for England to come back into the game and the wicket was very good.”

While the team management will be keener on him doing well as a bowler after his fitness issues, Pandya was happy with his all-round show.

Expressing satisfaction over his display, he said for him key is to have a neutral mindset. “Hard work pays off somewhere if you work with a clear mind, my point is how well I can prepare. One thing I have learnt is to keep my mindset neutral, not to fly too high or feel low. Today is a good day, tomorrow could be a bad day. I try to keep my mindset neutral, not get affected by the highs and lows.”

“It depends on what we are playing; obviously this is a white-ball season in a way that big world cups are coming. I feel the more white ball I can play for India, it is better at the moment. When the time comes for Test cricket, then sure (red ball matches come we will see), what I have to play and not play only time will tell but for me, it is simple if I can give hundred per cent then only I will play, I will not take someone’s place,” said Pandya, answering a question on his future plans during the post-match media conference.

After his heroics on Thursday, the player himself said that his main focus is on white-ball cricket.

The reasoning behind keeping him away from the ODI format is to avoid the workload of bowling 10 overs in a game. The selectors are already following the policy of preserving their core group by resting them from the one-day series in West Indies. And that plan should apply most to Pandya, at least for now.

“He does the job for two players. A Hardik Pandya playing just as a batter would mean he has to bat in the top four or five but Hardik Pandya playing as an all-rounder, he can bat at five, six or four and still bowl those two-three overs for you," Shastri said.

“I don't think he is that badly injured where he cannot bowl you two overs. He has had ample rest and he will continue to have ample rest because that's the only format he should play going into the World Cup. They shouldn't take the risk of making him play ODI cricket," Shastri was quoted as saying on Star Sports show Game Plan.

During commentary at the IPL, former India coach Ravi Shastri’s recommendation was to have him play just the T20 format so that Pandya gets enough rest before the World Cup.

But he cleared all doubts about his bowling with a dream spell in the final of the T20 league at Ahmedabad. Post that, it’s been a question of how best India can manage their top all-rounder ahead of the World Cup.

The quality of his batting was never in question but the selectors were tracking how he shapes up as a bowler. During the IPL, while he put up a series of fine batting performances on way to the final but a standout bowling performance was still missing.

No one was more pleased by Pandya’s show than his captain, Rohit Sharma. “The way he has prepared himself right from the IPL till now has been wonderful. What I was impressed with...was his bowling. He wanted to do a lot more of it, and he came bowled quick, used variations, got rewards too,” said Sharma.

Pandya’s bowling display ensured England were never in the chase after India made 198 for eight and were bowled out for England 148.

Pandya struck twice in his first over, removing Dawid Malan and Liam Livingstone, before getting Jason Roy immediately after the powerplay. He had put on a similar attacking display in the IPL final when he ran through the Rajasthan Royals’ top-order taking three wickets for 17 runs, proving his effectiveness as a wicket-taking option in T20.

On Thursday night at The Ageas Bowl in Hampshire, he underlined his potential by starring in India’s 50-run victory. He top-scored with 51 off 33 as India amassed 198 for eight and then backed it with a four-wicket haul to be the man of the match. With the new ball, he picked up three wickets to dismantle the England top-order before returning later to claim his fourth scalp in Sam Curran to finish with four for 33.

“Absolutely to win the World Cup for India no matter what happens,” he said. “I am going to give it everything I have. Always been that kind of guy, to put the team first.”

Immediately after lifting the IPL Trophy on May 29, the all-rounder had revealed his next goal – to win India the T20 World Cup.

Pandya is a different player from the one that flopped last October-November in Abu Dhabi. Shaken by the criticism over his poor show, he went back and worked hard to return stronger. It was seen in his performances in the IPL too, where he led Gujarat Titans to the title.

But, for the all-rounder’s spot, Pandya provided further proof of how indispensable he has become. In Australia, he will be vital, providing the pace bowling back-up and being a match-winner with the bat. Hence, the need for the team management to manage his workload so that he enters the tournament, in three months' time, fit and fresh.

The first T20 game was also impressive because it threw up quite a few options in batting and bowling for India with Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav and pacer Arshdeep Singh doing well. It increases the competition for places as the regulars Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishbah Pant and Jasprit Bumrah return from the second T20 onwards.

There is extra importance being given to the T20 series in preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup in October-November, in Australia. The difference in having a fully-fit Pandya with the option of bowling four overs at full throttle can be seen in how the team had struggled in the last edition, in UAE, crashing out in the league stage with the Baroda all-rounder managing a total of four listless overs in the tournament.

A comprehensive victory for India in the first Twenty20 game against England would have helped lift the gloom in the tourists' camp after the defeat in the fifth Test recently. The Rohit Sharma -led side fired on all cylinders but Hardik Pandya’s performance with the ball will give India the most joy for sure.

