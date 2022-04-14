Wives of Pakistan cricketers were sent to India in 2012 to keep an eye on players: Former PCB chairman's huge revelation

In a startling revelation, former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Zaka Ashraf has revealed that during Pakistan's last bilateral cricket tour of India in 2012, the PCB had sent cricketers and their wives to the country for the cricket series in December-January. Ashraf, who was the PCB president back then, added that the decision was made to keep a check on the players to avoid any possible mishaps.

"During my time when our team went on a tour to India, I advised that all the wives of the players will accompany them. This decision was taken so that no controversy could be created as Indian media is always on the lookout for that. The wives meant to also keep a check on the players," Ashraf told Cricket Pakistan.

"Everyone took it in a nice manner and went to India. Everyone remained disciplined. Everytime a Pakistan team had toured India, their country would always try to trap us and tarnish the image of our players and country. So that was avoided."

Pakistan tour of India in 2012/13, which featured three ODIs and two T20Is, remains the country’s last tour of India till date as political tensions on either side of the border has stalled any possibility of a bilateral series between the two nations. While the T20I series ended 1-1, Pakistan won the ODIs with wins in Chennai and Kolkata. Ashraf further informed that the BCCI had promised to play a return series which would see India tour Pakistan but it never came to a fruition.

"We should always try to restore ties with the Indian government in regards to cricket. The biggest advantage we have right now is that General Bajwa is currently occupying the position and he himself wants to see Pakistan cricket prosper, Ashraf said.

"They invited us for a short series and once we went there, I met with BCCI chairman at the time Narayanaswami Srinivasan. He promised India's participation on Pakistan soil granted if fool proof security is given."