'Women's cricket needs media support right now': Mithali Raj explains why she never felt need to forgo press conference

Star tennis player Naomi Osaka's decision to withdraw from the ongoing French Open following her decision to skip press duties has sparked a large debate on whether her decision was right or not. Talking about the same issue, India women's Test and ODI skipper Mithali Raj said she never felt the need to do the same.

Her remarks come after Osaka had decided to forego press duties taking her mental health into consideration. Mithali added that women's cricket right now needs media support.

"Well, I think it is tough to be in quarantine for any athlete. But, I think getting into a tournament, we do not feel that. Personally, I have not felt that I should forgo a press conference because women's cricket right now where it stands, it needs media support and it is important for players also to sort of try and help in the growth of the sport. So we need to try to promote the sport," said Mithali during a virtual press conference.

The press conference took place ahead of India women's tour of England, where they will play a one-off Test, three ODIs and as many T20I.

Amidst the ongoing controversy regarding her decision to boycott press conferences at the French Open, Japanese tennis player Osaka on Monday announced that she is withdrawing herself from the tournament.

In a statement released on Twitter, Osaka had said: "Hey everyone, this isn't a situation I ever imagined or intended when I posted a few days ago. I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris."

"I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer. More importantly, I would never trivialize mental health or use the term lightly," she had said.

"The truth is that I have suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that. Anyone that knows me knows I'm introverted, and anyone that has seen me at the tournaments will notice that I'm often wearing headphones as that helps dull my social anxiety. Though the tennis press has always been kind to me (and I wanna apologize especially to all the cool journalists who I may have hurt), I am not a natural public speaker and get huge waves of anxiety before I speak to the world's media. I get really nervous and find it stressful to always try to engage and give you the best answers I can," she had added.

Last week, Osaka had said that she would not be taking part in press conferences during the French Open in order to ensure better mental health.

Osaka defeated Patricia Maria Tig 6-4, 7-6(4) on the opening day of the tournament on Sunday. With the victory, the Japanese tennis star also extended her winning streak at the Grand Slams to 15 matches in a row.

