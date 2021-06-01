'What are they going to do in one-and-a-half months?': Vengsarkar questions gap between WTC final & India-England series

Former India cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar has questioned the gap between the World Test Championship final between Virat Kohli's India and Kane Williamson's New Zealand. The epic finale of the inaugural WTC Championship will take place in Southampton starting from June 18th. But the following Test series against England will begin from August 4th.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be visiting England for a limited-overs series in June and July, but Vengsarkar has questioned why the Tests were not planned to take place immediately after the WTC final.

"What are they going to do in those one-and-a-half months? I am really surprised with the scheduling. What kind of a tour is being organised? How can you have a Test match now and you don’t have any cricket for one-and-a-half months, and then you play the Test series," Vengsarkar told News 18.

"Even if Pakistan and Sri Lanka visit England for limited-overs series in July (England host Sri Lanka for three T20Is and three ODIs in June-July and Pakistan for three ODIs and three T20Is in July), why can’t they have the England-India Tests immediately after the WTC final?" he added.

"Is the team coming back after the WTC final and then going back? What are they going to do for those one-and-a-half months? Even if they schedule county matches, one-and-a-half months is too long a period to play county matches.

"This itinerary is weird. If there is no cricket for one-and-a-half months, it is strange. If India is there to play Test matches, they should continue playing Tests rather than have a gap. Why are Pakistan and Sri Lanka playing T20Is and ODIs in between? That is absurd," Vengsarkar signed off.

