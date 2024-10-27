Women’s ODI: All-round Devine guides NZ to series-levelling win over India

Kolkata: Radha Yadav nearly got a fifty while adding 70 runs with Saima Thakor for the ninth wicket, India’s highest in WODIs but that didn’t prevent New Zealand from inflicting a series-levelling 76-run win in the second match at Ahmedabad on Sunday. New Zealand had to win to stay alive in the series and they put in the most complete performance to outclass India despite the absence of Amelia Kerr. Sophie Devine of New Zealand in action during the second women’s ODI against India in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (BCCI)

Leading from the front was captain Sophie Devine whose 79 off 86 balls — laced with seven fours and a six — helped build a vital partnership of 82 runs for the fifth wicket with Maddy Green (42 off 41 balls) to lift New Zealand to a challenging 259 for nine. Devine revelled with the ball as well, taking 3/27, as New Zealand’s bowlers combined to dismiss India for 183. Lea Tahuhu (3/42), Jess Kerr (2/49) and Eden Carson (2/32) chipped in regularly with key dismissals.

Giving the visitors an excellent start were openers Suzie Bates (58 off 70 balls) and Georgia Plimmer (41 off 50), adding 87 runs in just under 16 overs. They lost three wickets in quick succession but Devine resurrected the innings with Green, who struck five fours. India’s bowling was largely expensive, with left-arm spinner Yadav the most successful with four wickets but conceding 69 runs in her 10 overs.

India were never really in the chase, given they were 26/3 within the first five overs. Smriti Mandhana lasted two balls before spooning Tahuhu at point for a soft dismissal. Shafali Verma was dismissed in the fourth over, trapped leg before by Jess’s angled-in delivery. Eight balls later, Yastika Bhatia was undone by a full and wide delivery from Tahuhu, edging to the wicketkeeper.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, returning after missing the first ODI due to a minor injury, scored 24 as she partnered with Jemimah Rodrigues (17) to add 38 runs before both were dismissed in the space of four overs. Once Tejal Hasabnis (15) and Deepti Sharma (15) were dismissed, the writing was pretty much on the wall.

“We kept losing wickets in the chase,” Kaur said after the match. “We will look to build partnerships in the next game. We weren’t up to the mark.” The third WODI is on Tuesday.