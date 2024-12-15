Women's Premier League 2025 Auction Live Streaming: When and where to watch WPL auction live on TV and online

The Women's Premier League (WPL) auction is going to be held on Sunday, December 15 in Bengaluru and a total of 120 players are set to go under the hammer. Out of these 120, 91 are Indian and 29 overseas, including three from Associate Nations. When it comes to Indian players, 82 are uncapped while 9 are capped. WPL auction will be held on Sunday(PTI)

In the auction, a total of 19 slots will be available across all teams, and five slots will be reserved for overseas players.

Speaking of the WPL, Mumbai Indians won the inaugural season, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the title this year. On both occasions, Delhi Capitals finished second.

For the auction, Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Lizelle Lee (South Africa), and Heather Knight (England) have listed themselves in the highest base price bracket of ₹50 lakh.

India's Anshu Nagar (13) and Ira Jadhav (14) are the youngest players to have registered themselves for the WPL 2025 auction. On the other hand, Heather Knight and Laura Harris are the oldest, having listed themselves at 34.

India's Sneh Rana, Poonam Yadav, and C Prathyusha have listed their base price as INR 30 lakh. In the auction, there are four slabs -- INR 50 lakh, INR 30 lakh, INR 20 lakh and INR 10 lakh.

Here are all the live-streaming details for the WPL auction:

When will the WPL 2025 auction take place?

The WPL 2025 auction will take place on Sunday, December 15.

Where will the WPL 2025 auction take place?

The WPL 2025 auction will take place in Bengaluru.

What time will the WPL 2025 auction begin?

The WPL 2025 auction will start at 3 PM IST.

Where can you watch the Women’s Premier League 2025 auction?

The Women’s Premier League 2025 auction telecast will be available on Star Sports and Sports18.

Where can you watch the live stream of the WPL 2025 auction?

The live streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Current squads of all WPL teams

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh, Sophie Molineux, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Kanika Ahuja, Danni Wyatt

Delhi Capitals: Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning (c), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland

Mumbai Indians: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, Amandeep Kaur, S. Sajana, Keerthana

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c), Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Vrinda Dinesh, Saima Thakor, Poonam Khemnar, Gouher Sultana, Chamari Athapaththu, Uma Chetry

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Tanuja Kanwer, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Mannat Kashyap, Bharti Fulmali, Sayali Satghare