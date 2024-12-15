WPL 2025 mini auction Live updates: Heather Knight, Sneh Rana among big names as 120 players to go under the hammer

WPL 2025 mini auction Live updates: The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction is finally here. The auction is taking place in Bengaluru and a total of 120 players have been shortlisted to go under the hammer. There are a total of 1 Indian and 29 overseas cricketers, including 3 from Associate Nations. The player auction will consist of 82 Indian uncapped players and 8 uncapped overseas players....Read More

A total of 19 slots are up for grabs, with 5 slots reserved for overseas players. Sneh Rana, Heather Knight, and Deandra Dottin are among the high-profile names that are up for grabs in the auction and it needs to be seen whether any team expresses their interest.

Australian talents Darcie Brown and Amanda Jade-Wellington are also a part of the auction.

Heading into the auction, Gujarat Gians have INR 4.40 crore as their auction purse and they have 4 slots remaining, out of which 2 are overseas. UP Warriorz have 3 slots remaining, and defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have INR 3.25 crore as auction purse, with 4 slots remaining.

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have their remaining auction purse at INR 2.65 crore and INR 2.50 crore respectively. Ahead of the auction, each of the five franchises (RCB, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz, and Gujarat Giants) had announced their player retentions. Not a lot of players were released by the franchises.

As per several reports, the BCCI is looking at a three-week window for the third edition of the WPL. The tournament is expected to get underway from the third week of January onwards. The final dates and venues, though, have not been revealed yet.

The inaugural edition of WPL was won by Mumbai Indians while the second edition was won by Smriti Mandhana's earlier this year. Delhi Capitals on both occasions came second.