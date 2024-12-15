WPL 2025 mini auction Live updates: Heather Knight, Sneh Rana among big names as 120 players to go under the hammer
WPL 2025 Auction Live Updates: A total of 120 players will go under the hammer. The likes of Sneh Rana, Heather Knight, and Lizelle Lee are up for grabs.
WPL 2025 mini auction Live updates: The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction is finally here. The auction is taking place in Bengaluru and a total of 120 players have been shortlisted to go under the hammer. There are a total of 1 Indian and 29 overseas cricketers, including 3 from Associate Nations. The player auction will consist of 82 Indian uncapped players and 8 uncapped overseas players....Read More
A total of 19 slots are up for grabs, with 5 slots reserved for overseas players. Sneh Rana, Heather Knight, and Deandra Dottin are among the high-profile names that are up for grabs in the auction and it needs to be seen whether any team expresses their interest.
Australian talents Darcie Brown and Amanda Jade-Wellington are also a part of the auction.
Heading into the auction, Gujarat Gians have INR 4.40 crore as their auction purse and they have 4 slots remaining, out of which 2 are overseas. UP Warriorz have 3 slots remaining, and defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have INR 3.25 crore as auction purse, with 4 slots remaining.
Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have their remaining auction purse at INR 2.65 crore and INR 2.50 crore respectively. Ahead of the auction, each of the five franchises (RCB, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz, and Gujarat Giants) had announced their player retentions. Not a lot of players were released by the franchises.
As per several reports, the BCCI is looking at a three-week window for the third edition of the WPL. The tournament is expected to get underway from the third week of January onwards. The final dates and venues, though, have not been revealed yet.
The inaugural edition of WPL was won by Mumbai Indians while the second edition was won by Smriti Mandhana's earlier this year. Delhi Capitals on both occasions came second.
WPL 2025 Auction Live Updates: The two non-IPL franchises in the WPL have struggled in the first two editions of the tournament, and will look for a sharp change in this auction. Gujarat have 4.4 crores in the bank, while UP have 3.9. They sit well ahead of RCB with 3.25 crore, and especially of MI with 2.65 crore, and Delhi Capitals, with the two-time losing finalists only have access to 2.50 crore to try and go one step further this year.
WPL 2025 Auction Live Updates: There will be 120 players going under the hammer, but less than a sixth will be bought as only 19 slots are available for teams.
Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians both have 4 slots to fill with room for one overseas player. RCB also have 4 slots, but cannot get an overseas players, while Gujarat Giants can have two overseas players within their four slots and will be the big buyers. UP Warriorz have the fewest slots with just 3, but one can be overseas.
WPL 2025 Auction Live Updates: Smriti Mandhana is the most expensive player in the WPL, with RCB's title-winning captain receiving INR 3.40 crore in the first auction. The rest of the top five is as follows:
Ashleigh Gardner: 3.20 cr (GG)
Natalie Sciver-Brunt: 3.20 cr (MI)
Deepti Sharma: 2.60 cr (UPW)
Jemimah Rodrigues: 2.20 cr (DC)
WPL 2025 Auction Live Updates: Gujarat Giants have underachieved in the previous two editions of the tournament.
Gujarat Giants squad: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney ©, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Tanuja Kanwer, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Mannat Kashyap, Bharti Fulmali, Sayali Satghare
WPL 2025 Auction Live Updates: Australia's Alyssa Healy will continue leading the franchise.
UP Warriorz squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Vrinda Dinesh, Saima Thakor, Poonam Khemnar, Gouher Sultana, Chamari Athapaththu, Uma Chetry.
WPL 2025 Auction Live Updates: Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals has reached the final of the tournament twice, however, they have failed to get over the line.
Delhi Capitals squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland.
WPL 2025 Auction Live Updates: Mumbai Indians had won the inaugural season of the WPL.
Here is the squad of Mumbai Indians heading into the auction: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, Amandeep Kaur, S. Sajana, Keerthana
WPL 2025 Auction Live Updates: Prior to the auction, RCB traded England's Danni Wyatt from the UP Warriorz.
RCB squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh, Sophie Molineux, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Kanika Ahuja, Danni Wyatt.
WPL 2025 Auction Live Updates: The WPL 2025 auction will be broadcast on Sports18 network. The live streaming is available on JioCinema app and website.
WPL 2025 Auction Live Updates: If you are wondering how much the purse for each team is, we have you covered.
Here is the entire breakdown:
Gujarat Giants purse: INR 4.40 crore (4 slots remaining, 2 overseas)
UP Warriorz purse: INR 3.90 crore (3 slots remaining, 1 overseas)
RCB purse: INR 3.25 crore (4 slots, 0 overseas)
Mumbai Indians purse: INR 2.65 crore (4 slots, 1 overseas)
Delhi Capitals purse: INR 2.50 crore (4 slots, 1 overseas)
WPL 2025 Auction Live Updates: A total of 120 players are set to go under the hammer! The auction proceedings will begin at 3 PM IST and we have you covered throughout.
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 mini auction in Bengaluru. Stay tuned for more updates!