IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Women's T20 Champions Cup to be played in 2027 and 2031: ICC
Women's T20 Champions Cup will be played in 2027 and 2031, announces ICC(Twitter)
Women's T20 Champions Cup will be played in 2027 and 2031, announces ICC(Twitter)
cricket

Women's T20 Champions Cup to be played in 2027 and 2031: ICC

Two 50-over World Cups will be played in 2025 and 2029 while four T20 World Cups have been scheduled for 2024, 2026, 2028, and 2030.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:56 AM IST

On the occasion of International Women's Day, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the expansion of women's cricket events post the 2023 cycle.

More teams will compete in both the Women's World Cup and the Women's T20 World Cup from 2026 onwards as part of the ICC's long-term commitment to growing the game globally and in a sustainable fashion, ICC stated in a media release.

The revised formats will give more teams the chance to compete on the global stage and importantly provides members with a window to grow the game domestically to challenge internationally as the changes take place.

Two 50-over World Cups will be played in 2025 and 2029 while four T20 World Cups have been scheduled for 2024, 2026, 2028, and 2030.

The sport's governing body has also announced the advent of a new tournament, called Women's T20 Champions Cup and it will be played in 2027 and 2031.

Manu Sawhney, ICC Chief Executive said, "We have a clear focus and commitment to an ambitious long-term growth plan for the women's game. We have been building momentum around the women's game for the last four years investing in global broadcast coverage and marketing to drive fan engagement.

"The results speak for themselves with the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 attracting record numbers, 1.1 billion video views, making it the most-watched women's cricket event of all time and having 86,174 fans attending the final at the MCG, a record attendance for a women's cricket event.

"This decision to expand our women's events builds on these foundations and allows us to give more member countries greater opportunities to compete on a global stage. This means that more teams will also get the opportunity to compete in the qualification pathways for the respective ICC events over the coming years. I am sure these initiatives will go a long way in helping us achieve our strategic goal of continuing to build strength and depth in the women's game," he added.

In 2020, the Women's T20 World Cup final was contested between Australia and India in front of a record audience at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). More than 80,000 people turned up to watch Australia lift the title.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
international cricket council women's world cup
Close
Women's T20 Champions Cup will be played in 2027 and 2031, announces ICC(Twitter)
Women's T20 Champions Cup will be played in 2027 and 2031, announces ICC(Twitter)
cricket

Women's T20 Champions Cup to be played in 2027 and 2031: ICC

ANI, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:56 AM IST
Two 50-over World Cups will be played in 2025 and 2029 while four T20 World Cups have been scheduled for 2024, 2026, 2028, and 2030.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former India captains Kapil Dev (L) and Sunil Gavaskar (R)(HT Collage)
Former India captains Kapil Dev (L) and Sunil Gavaskar (R)(HT Collage)
cricket

Gavaskar opens up on Kapil Dev being dropped from 1984 Kolkata Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:38 AM IST
The episode happened in 1984 when the all-rounder was dropped for the Kolkata Test against England. Back then, it was reported that Kapil was dropped for his poor performance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Michael Vaughan and Washington Sundar.(PTI/File)
Michael Vaughan and Washington Sundar.(PTI/File)
cricket

'He's not going to be at no. 8 for long': Vaughan's prediction for Sundar

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:44 AM IST
Vaughan said even former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly would have proud to have played a backfoot punch like Sundar did against Anderson.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sachin Tendulkar (L) with Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R)(Twitter)
Sachin Tendulkar (L) with Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R)(Twitter)
cricket

Tendulkar suggested Dhoni's name to lead India, reveals former BCCI president

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:06 AM IST
Dhoni announced his retirement from both ODIs and T20s in 2020, marking an end to his 16-year long international career.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Ravichandran Ashwin in action. File(AP)
India's Ravichandran Ashwin in action. File(AP)
cricket

Ashwin on pitch critics: 'By giving attention, we are encouraging them'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:04 AM IST
India vs England: After thumping England by an innings and 25 runs on Saturday, India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had his say over the pitch debate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Inzamam ul Haq and Rishabh Pant.(PTI/File)
Inzamam ul Haq and Rishabh Pant.(PTI/File)
cricket

'It's like watching Sehwag bat left-handed': Inzamam lauds 'brilliant' Pant

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:03 AM IST
So much so, that the former Pakistan captain feels he is watching a left-handed version of Virender Sehwag everytime Pant is batting. Inzamam reckons pressure has no effect on Pant, a characteristic he spotted in Sehwag.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India Nets - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 8, 2019 India coach Ravi Shastri during nets Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/File photo(Action Images via Reuters)
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India Nets - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 8, 2019 India coach Ravi Shastri during nets Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/File photo(Action Images via Reuters)
cricket

Coaching class: From great to greater

By Aditya Iyer (Chief Cricket Writer), Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:59 AM IST
How India coach Ravi Shastri unlocked a young team’s true potential post the pandemic lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kieron Pollard.(Screengrab)
Kieron Pollard.(Screengrab)
cricket

West Indies beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets, take T20 series 2-1

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:55 AM IST
Chasing Sri Lanka’s modest 131-4, the West Indies were again constrained by Sri Lanka’s spin attack and came to the 18th over at 105-7, needing 27 runs from 18 balls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Rishabh Pant.(REUTERS)
India's Rishabh Pant.(REUTERS)
cricket

Rishabh Pant forcing world to look at Test batting differently

By Sanjay Manjrekar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:37 AM IST
Now, after the India-England series, it’s clear Rishabh Pant is not just different, he is also a highly effective batsman who makes a winning impact on a Test match, writes Sanjay Manjrekar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Shoaib Akhtar.(Freelance Photo by Yogen Shah)
File image of Shoaib Akhtar.(Freelance Photo by Yogen Shah)
cricket

'He may become fastest to get 100 wkts': Akhtar's prediction for India spinner

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:04 AM IST
India vs England: On the third day of the 4th Test, the 27-year-old Axar Patel registered his 4th five-wicket haul as India bowled out England for 135, and won the match by an innings and 25 runs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Joe Root at the toss.(BCCI)
Virat Kohli and Joe Root at the toss.(BCCI)
cricket

'Lot to learn from this tour': Root, Stokes congratulate Team India on Twitter

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:13 AM IST
India vs England: England captain Joe Root displayed great sportsman spirit as he acknowledged the gaps that his team needs to fill after their 1-3 rout and congratulated India on Twitter with a post, which is symbolic of how the English captain has played the game throughout his career.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan Royals player Jos Buttler (PTI)
Rajasthan Royals player Jos Buttler (PTI)
cricket

England players will be staying for the whole of IPL: Head coach Silverwood

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:26 PM IST
The IPL Governing Council on Sunday announced the schedule for IPL 2021 to be held in India across six venues from April 9. England are scheduled to play a two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting June 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dubai: Mumbai Indians players celebrate after winning the final cricket match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 against Delhi Capitals, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.(PTI)
Dubai: Mumbai Indians players celebrate after winning the final cricket match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 against Delhi Capitals, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.(PTI)
cricket

No home game for any team in IPL 2021 fixture

By Rasesh Mandani
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:35 PM IST
  • The Indian Premier League (IPL), to be held across six venues, will take a decision on allowing fans into the stadiums later in the tournament. The IPL 2021 schedule was announced on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of former India batsman VVS Laxman.(Getty Images)
File image of former India batsman VVS Laxman.(Getty Images)
cricket

'He has temperament of a top-order batsman,' Laxman lauds youngster

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:20 PM IST
India vs England: Sundar helped India in taking a solid lead of 160 runs, and in reply, England could only muster 135 in the 2nd innings, losing the match by an innings and 25 runs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harmanpreet Kaur(Twitter)
Harmanpreet Kaur(Twitter)
cricket

India lacked match practice, will need time to get back into rhythm: Harmanpreet

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:53 PM IST
Playing their first international match in 12 months, the Indian women's team suffered an eight-wicket loss in the first ODI at the hands of South Africa to trail the five-match series 0-1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP