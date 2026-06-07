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Women's World Cup an expression of ICC's commitment to build more inclusive, global game: Jay Shah

The latest edition of the Women's T20 World Cup showpiece will be held in the UK from June 12 to July 5.

Updated on: Jun 07, 2026 11:49 pm IST
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International Cricket Council chairman Jay Shah on Sunday said the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup is a symbol of the global body's endeavour to transform the sport into a more inclusive one.

ICC chairman Jay Shah at the launch of the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup trophy

The latest edition of the ICC showpiece will be held in the UK from June 12 to July 5.

"This is a landmark moment for women's cricket and a fitting way to launch what we believe will be the most exciting and ambitious ICC Women's T20 World Cup ever staged," Shah said while launching the tournament, as the glittering function held at the Waterloo Bridge here brought together all the 12 team captains.

"This will help elevate the buzz and excitement around the event, providing the final boost to the anticipation for the tournament before the first ball is bowled on June 12 in Birmingham."

"This event is another expression of the ICC's commitment and belief linked to the agenda of building a more inclusive, global game," he added.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Final 2026.
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