Wonderkid Pranav Dhanawade, who once scored 1,009* in an innings, reveals fascinating story involving Sachin Tendulkar

Do you remember reading about a Mumbai schoolboy who officially became the first person in the history of this game to score more than 1,000 runs in a single innings in 2016? If you are thinking of Pranav Dhanawade, you are absolutely right. He's in the news once again, this time because of a story involving him and India's most prolific run-scorer, Sachin Tendulkar.

Dhanawade became a sensation after playing an unbeaten knock of 1,009 from 323 balls, for K. C. Gandhi High School of the Kalyan administrative district. The youngster broke the 116-year-old record of 628 not out, set by the English schoolboy A. E. J. Collins in 1899.

Pranav, who was 15 at the time, batted for 6 hours and 36 minutes and smashed 59 sixes and 129 fours at a strike-rate of 308.56.

In a recent interview with Cricket Country, Pranav revealed that after his jaw-dropping knock, Sachin Tendulkar invited him to his house and also gifted him one of his bats.

“I am Arjun Tendulkar’s friend and after the knock, I was invited to Sachin’s house. It was like a dream come true for me. He (Sachin) also gifted me a bat and wished me luck,” Dhanawade added.

Master Blaster Tendulkar knows a thing or two about scoring big at that level. After all, he once scored an unbeaten 329 for his school while stitching a mammoth 664-run partnership with Vinod Kambli.

Pranav, who is now 21, also disclosed that he felt the pressure after playing the marathon knock and that the expectations rose massively.

"The expectation was huge after I got to the record. Every time I walked out to bat, I used to feel the pressure and that on occasions got the better of me. It became difficult for me as I lost focus at times and played a loose shot,” said Dhanawade.

Pranav was also congratulated by MS Dhoni for achieving a feat that still continues to hold a place of its own as it is yet to be trumped.