‘Won’t stand in England's way of winning T20 World Cup': Captain Eoin Morgan ready to drop himself if needed

Out-of-form England captain Eoin Morgan said he won't stand in the way of his side lifting the T20 World Cup and is ready to drop himself from the XI if his poor run of form continues even in the marquee event. Morgan, England's only World Cup-winning captain, did not feature in their first warm-up game against India on Monday, which they lost by six wickets but is slated to take the field in the second warm-up match against New Zealand in Dubai on Wednesday.

"I will not stand in the way of the team winning the World Cup. I've been short on runs but my captaincy has been pretty good," Morgan said as quoted by BBC.

Asked whether he would be prepared to drop himself, Morgan said: "That is always an option."

The attacking left-hander has been horribly short of runs ever since the 2019 ODI World Cup. Morgan's troubles were multiplied this year. He scored 82 runs in his 7 T20Is this year. While he did manage to lead Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the IPL 2021 finals but his personal form saw no improvements. He scored 133 at an average of 11.08.

"I wouldn't be standing here if I hadn't come out of every bad run of form that I've ever had," he said.

"The nature of T20 cricket and where I bat means I always have to take high-risk options. I've come to terms with that."

The Ireland-born cricketer, who is widely regarded as England's best white-ball skipper, who has changed the way limited-overs cricket is perceived in the country, said he is confident of making an impact as a captain.

"I've always managed to compartmentalise both and treat them as two different challenges," he said.

"Not being a bowler, being a little bit older and contributing less in the field, I've loved the role of captain. You get two bites at the cherry when it comes at impacting the game," he added.

England face New Zealand in their final warm-up match on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi before starting their World Cup campaign against defending champions West Indies in Dubai on Saturday.

