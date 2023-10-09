World Cup 2023: How Virat Kohli and KL Rahul pulled India out of misery after nightmarish start vs Australia

Team India's star batter Virat Kohli orchestrated a remarkable comeback alongside KL Rahul that led his team to an impressive six-wicket victory over Australia in their inaugural match of the 2023 World Cup. Kohli's magnificent knock of 85 played a pivotal role in steering India to success; it was a partnership of great significance, as Kohli found a steadfast ally in KL Rahul, whose composed 97 not out off 115 balls ensured India reached the 200-run target with relative ease, taking 41.2 overs to accomplish the task.

India's KL Rahul and Virat Kohli (REUTERS)

The run-chase had begun on a shaky note for India as their top-order batters were blown away within the first two overs. Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer returned to the pavilion without contributing a single run. The opening spell of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood was sharp and incisive, leaving India reeling at 2/3. It was a scenario that could have severely dented India's hopes, but they had a champion in their midst.

Virat Kohli, renowned for his clutch ability to perform under pressure, led the fightback with sheer class. Recognizing that the pitch was not conducive to aggressive stroke-play, Kohli decided to take the innings slow and bide his time at the crease. He did face a momentary lapse in concentration when he mistimed a pull shot off Hazlewood, offering a chance to Mitchell Marsh. However, luck was on India's side as Marsh couldn't settle under the ball, allowing it to slip through his hands. It was the stroke of fortune that India desperately needed.

With the target not being overly daunting, Kohli and Rahul set about the task of rebuilding the innings through a judicious mix of singles and twos. Kohli's knock of 85 was characterized by his exceptional fitness and the ability to consistently rotate the strike, with 61 runs coming through ones and twos.

Remarkably, for almost 50 deliveries, Kohli refrained from playing a boundary. This was a departure from his usual aggressive style; it wasn't until Pat Cummins bowled a short delivery that Kohli decided to unfurl his first boundary – a controlled pull shot towards deep mid-wicket. Even when he was struck on the helmet by Starc a few overs later, Kohli remained unflustered.

Kohli was tantalizingly close to his 48th ODI century, but a pull shot off Hazlewood found Marnus Labuschagne, ending his innings. Nevertheless, his contribution had laid the foundation for India's chase, and the momentum was firmly in India's favor.

KL Rahul, often criticised for squandering opportunities, chose this occasion to showcase his mettle. Facing the spin challenge posed by Adam Zampa, Rahul exhibited exemplary skills. He employed a late cut, back cut, and an exquisite extra cover drive in a single over, effectively neutralizing Zampa's threat. Rahul matched Kohli stroke for stroke, and even after taking on the wicketkeeping duties for 50 overs, he displayed unwavering determination in his batting. Rahul's innings, embellished with eight fours and two sixes, concluded with a six that sealed India's victory.

In fact, as Kohli neared what could've been his 48th ton in ODIs, Rahul adopted a pragmatic approach, focusing on accumulating singles and twos, preserving his wicket until his senior partner achieved his milestone. Once Kohli was dismissed, Rahul took the aggressive route and it seemed the batter was aiming at reaching the three-figure mark right till the end; with five runs needed for win and 9 to reach his century, Rahul had attempted a four but the timing of the shot was such that it cleared the fence; the Indian batter was visibly shocked at the hit but eventually made peace with his 97*.

Regardless, as the tournament progresses, India will take heart from this hard-fought win and look to build on the momentum.

