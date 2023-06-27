World Cup 2023 schedule announced: How, where and when to book tickets for matches online

The 2023 Cricket World Cup schedule was released by the ICC on Tuesday, receiving much fanfare and prompting cricket fans around the world to mark out the dates for some of the most eagerly-awaited encounters of the year. India's matches against Australia in Chennai and England in Lucknow are certain to sell out and have capacity crowds, and the fervour for available tickets and the passion within those that will be present at the India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad doesn't even bear mentioning.

Mumbai: The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy unveiled during the announcement of match schedule, in Mumbai, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI06_27_2023_000097B)(PTI)

The tournament will open on October 5 with an encounter between the finalists of the 2019 edition, England and New Zealand, at the 1+ lakh capacity Narendra Modi Stadium at Motera. That venue will also host the final on 19 November, and is certain to hold record crowds for both.

The semifinals will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, which played host to the iconic 2011 final, and the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, one of India’s most historic stadiums. For those seeking to go watch the matches, tickets will be on high demand.

Tickets for the Cricket World Cup 2023 will be available on the official ICC Cricket World Cup app and website (cricketworldcup.com). They will also be available on BookMyShow and Paytm Insider. The prices could fluctuate depending on the venue and the fixture but are expected to range between ₹500 and ₹20,000 or even further.

The ICC has not announced a date for the official sale of tickets for World Cup matches yet, but they will likely be made available largely online, with limited sales offline.

