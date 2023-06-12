World Cup 2023 Schedule: Tentative dates and venues of India's matches against Pakistan, Australia, England, NZ and more

The mega Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahemdabad is set to host the blockbuster India vs Pakistan clash at the upcoming ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in October-November across India. Although the official dates are yet to be announced but as per a report by ESPNCricinfo the two arch rivals are locked to meet on October 15.

Indian players Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami(ANI/File Photo)

The report further mentioned that England and New Zealand, who clash in the finale of the previous edition, will kick-off the tournament on October 5, while India will launch their campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

As per the report, a draft schedule was shared by BCCI to ICC, who then passed it to the participating countries for a feedback. A final call will taken once ICC receive the feedback and final draft is expected to be released by next week.

The venues for the marquee clash – semifinals and finals – are yet to be finalised. The dates for the semifinals are likely to be November 15 and 16, while the final will be played on November 19, and Ahmedabad is reported to be the venue for the summit clash.

As per the report, India will play their league matches across nine venues, which are as follows:

Ind vs Aus, Oct 8, Chennai

Ind vs Afg, Oct 11, Delhi

Ind vs Pak, Oct 15, Ahmedabad

Ind vs Ban, Oct 19, Pune

Ind vs NZ, Oct 22, Dharamsala

Ind vs Eng, Oct 29, Lucknow

Ind vs qualifier, Nov 2, Mumbai

Ind vs SA, Nov 5, Kolkata

Ind vs qualifier, Nov 11, Bengaluru

Meanwhile, Pakistan are scheduled to play across five venues during the league stage. The neighbours will lock horns with two qualifying teams on October 6 and 12 in Hyderabad, Australia in Bengaluru (October 20), Afghanistan (October 23) and South Africa (October 27) in Chennai, Bangladesh in Kolkata (October 31), New Zealand in Bengaluru (November 5, day match) and England in Kolkata (November 12).

Among other big clashes, Australia will lock horns with New Zealand in Dharamsala on October 29, while their match against traditional rivals England will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 4.

New Zealand will lock horns with South Africa in Pune on November 1.

