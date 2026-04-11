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Aussie World Cup winner and PBKS coach amazed by blistering batting in IPL powerplays, says, ‘I'm glad I'm not a bowler’

In the last four IPL innings before the CSK-DC game, two powerplay scores have been 90 plus and once a team even crossed the 100-run mark.

Updated on: Apr 11, 2026 08:42 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Punjab Kings assistant coach Brad Haddin is totally astonished by the quality of batsmanship in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). On Saturday in New Chandigarh, PBKS comfortably beat Sunrisers Hyderabad to win their third game this season. Chasing SRH’s 219/6, PBKS were never threatened in their pursuit. Openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh scored fifties to set their team on a path from where one could only win.

Brad Haddin is right. It's not a great time to be a bowler. (ANI Pic Service)

Both teams particularly played well in the powerplay. SRH scored 105 in six overs thanks largely to Abhishek Sharma, who overall made 74 off 28 balls. PBKS scored 93 in their turn. Even last night, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had led Rajasthan Royals to 97/1 at the end of the powerplay. This mindset of going great guns in the first six overs is particularly common in the IPL. Former Australia wicketkeeper batsman Haddin breathed a sigh of relief that he was lucky not to be a bowler.

Also Read: With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi making rapid, threatening strides, Priyansh Arya sends a stark reminder he is in the race too

With their third win in four matches — remember one of them was a washout against Kolkata Knight Riders — PBKS stay in second place on the points table behind Rajasthan Royals, who beat RCB on Friday night to make it four out of four. PBKS and RR are right now the only two teams this season who haven’t lost a game yet. Shreyas Iyer’s men will now be on the road for their tie against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
Home / Cricket News / Aussie World Cup winner and PBKS coach amazed by blistering batting in IPL powerplays, says, ‘I'm glad I'm not a bowler’
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