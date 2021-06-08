Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
WTC Final: 'Conditions don't matter to him,' Ajit Agarkar predicts the highest wicket-taker and run-scorer
cricket

WTC Final: 'Conditions don’t matter to him,' Ajit Agarkar predicts the highest wicket-taker and run-scorer

India and New Zealand take on each other in their bid to win the first-ever WTC final, which starts on June 18 in Southampton, England.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 08, 2021 02:04 PM IST
File photo of Ajit Agarkar in an ODI(Twitter)

The World Test Championship final is only a few days away and the excitement among the cricket fans is increasing gradually. India and New Zealand take on each other in their bid to win the first-ever WTC final, which starts on June 18 in Southampton, England. Virat Kohli and Co. topped the WTC points table with Kane Williamson’s side coming in second. It will be a hard-fought battle between the two evenly-matched sides.

The cricket experts have started to pick their favourites in the all-important Test match. Former India fast bowler Ajit Agarkar also named the team which starts as favourites in the final. Agarkar also went on to predict the players who might end up as the leading run-getter and wicket-taker in the WTC final.

READ | 'There's a lot of flair': Devon Conway's coach says Ravindra Jadeja's white-ball exploits remind him of his ward

“It’s a difficult one to pick – who is going to win it. I think New Zealand might just start favourites in this one,” Agarkar told Star Sports.

“For the leading run-getter, I will go with Virat Kohli. I think he showed us what he could do in England – the second time he toured – even under difficult conditions and he’d want to be the man to stand up for India. I think Mohammad Shami will be the highest wicket-taker. I think Bumrah’s rise has been rapid, but to me Mohammad Shami has been India’s number one bowler, certainly in Test cricket and the conditions don’t matter to him.”

Agarkar also said that Kohli has to score in the WTC final as he holds the key for India's batting unit.

"Virat Kohli will have to get runs if India has to compete in this Test match, there are no two ways about it," Agarkar said during a discussion on Star Sports' Game Plan.

With England pitches expected to favour Kiwi pacers, India are expected to face a tough challenge in the highly-anticipated clash. Also, New Zealand are playing two-match Test series against England before the WTC final, while India will be entering the contest after a long break, with IPL 2021 getting suspended midway.

