'There's a lot of flair': Devon Conway's coach says Ravindra Jadeja's white-ball exploits remind him of his ward

200 on the Test debut at Lord's, the home of cricket, en route to shattering multiple records including one of former India captain Sourav Ganguly's. If you are Devon Conway of the New Zealand cricket team, then you ought to be delighted because you have had one of the best starts to a Test career in the history of the longest format.

The Black Caps opener is currently one of the most talked-about cricket personalities in the world. After all, a feat of such class doesn't grace the cricket field much often. Even though New Zealand could only manage a draw, the Test will be remembered for years to come because of Conway. The knock was also applauded by his coach Glenn Pocknall, who was watching from Wellington.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Pocknall lavished rich praise on his ward and said he knew that the left-hander was capable of accomplishing big things. When asked if he sees anyone in Team India play a similar role, Pocknall mentioned none other than Ravindra Jadeja. He said so because of their flair and attacking abilities.

"Straight away I’d like to say, might be a little out there, a little bit like Jadeja, not so much from a Test perspective, but the way Jadeja goes about his white-ball reminds me a lot about Devon. They play attacking cricket, there's a lot of flair, and they can hit the ball hard," elaborated Pocknall.

Talking about comparisons with a top-order batsman, Pocknall said that 29-year-old Conway is a but like Cheteshwar Pujara.

"In terms of a top-order batter, I’d probably compare him a little bit to Pujara in Tests. They are both tenacious, they both can bide time and wear down bowling attacks by defending and leaving the ball well, but they can also play strokes from a red-ball perspective," opined Pocknall.

The swashbuckling southpaw has gotten off to a spectacular start to his international career. He already has a century each in Tests and ODIs along with having a rather unique distinction of scoring an unbeaten 99 in T20Is.

The second Test between New Zealand and England begins on June 10. Jadeja and Pujara, and Conway will go head-to-head in the WTC final, beginning on June 18.