Fan asks Brad Hogg 'is Pujara too slow in Tests?', Former Australia leg spinner gives interesting answer

Often in the past, Team India's Test mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara has come under fire from various former cricketers and pundits for "batting too slowly". The most recent occasions include his innings during the Australian Test series Down Under, in which he scored 271 runs in four innings at a strike-rate of 29.20. Brad Hogg was asked by a fan about the same and the former Aussie leg spinner had an interesting answer.

During a Question and Answer session on Twitter which was trending with the hashtag "AskHoggy", a fan asked "is Pujara too slow in Tests?" In response, the left-arm spinner tweeted: "Not with the batters around him. You need someone like that to bat time. I actually enjoy watching him bat, appreciating his patience and determination."

Pujara, overall in Test cricket, possesses a strike-rate of 44.90 after 85 Tests. With 6244 runs in the longest format, including 18 centuries and 29 fifties, he averages an impressive 46.59.

-WHO IS GOING TO WIN THE FINAL-

Another fan question was about a topic that everyone is talking about, the World Test Championship (WTC) final between Virat Kohli's India and Kane Williamson's New Zealand. Hogg was asked about his prediction for the outcome of the summit clash, slated to begin on June 18 in Southampton, and the 50-year-old said that the Kiwis might have an upperhand because of the ongoing two-match Test series against England

"Tough but I feel New Zealand playing two tests before the final will give them an advantage," tweeted Hogg.

India are already at the venue of the grand finale, while New Zealand will get there after playing their second and final Test match against England at Edgbaston. The first Test ended in a draw.