Kohli, Pujara, Williamson or Conway - who will be top run-getter in WTC final? Former players name their picks

The World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand will be a showdown among some superstars of cricket. The likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will face the pace of Trent Boult. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane would have to deal with the bounce of Kyle Jamieson. For the Kiwis, Kane Williamson and Devon Conway would have to bear the brunt of Jasprit Bumrah's in-swingers. Ross Taylor would have to counter the experience of Ishant Sharma and R Ashwin.

The WTC final is expected to be the battle of the ages between two of the best teams in the world, and it is hard to predict which batsman would be able to be the highest run-scorer in the tournament in the final, amid tough batting conditions.

During a discussion on Star Sports' chat show Cricket Connected, former cricketers Ajit Agarkar, Irfan Pathan, Scott Styris, and Parthiv Patel named their picks for the highest run-getter in the WTC final. Here is how the discussion panned out:

Ajit Agarkar picks Virat Kohli

"I am going to go with Virat Kohli, actually. I think he has shown us what he could do in England, the second time he toured, even under difficult conditions. He'd want to be the man to stand up for India."

Parthiv Patel picks Cheteshwar Pujara

"I will back Pujara to be the highest scorer in this Test match. If India has to win, I think Pujara is going to be the key player. No.3, if India loses an early wicket. If he goes on to bat for say three-four hours in this Test match, I think India will be in a very good position."

Irfan Pathan picks New Zealand captain

"I think Kane Williamson will be the highest scorer."

Scott Styris names a surprise pick

"Of course it is going to be a New Zealander, Kane Williamson or Devon Conway. I am going to go away from king Kane, Devon Conway."

Who would be your pick?

The WTC final between India and New Zealand will begin on June 18th and will be played in Southampton.