'Would have had longer career had I been picked by RCB. But IPL is unsentimental': Ross Taylor

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has now become an integral part of a cricket calendar and for those who have been long associated with the league over the course of its 15 years of history. Former New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor was part of the IPL for seven long years, having played for four different franchises where he scored over 1000 runs. Taylor has recently been grabbing headlines following the release of his new autobiography, Ross Taylor: Black & White, written with Paul Thomas, where he made another big admission on the IPL.

Taylor had begun his IPL career at the Royal Challengers Bangalore back in 2008 and was associated with the team for the next two seasons as well before moving to Rajasthan Royals in 2011. However, the New Zealand great admitted that he had hoped to stay at RCB for a fourth consecutive season. He opined that he would have had a longer career in IPL Had he continued at RCB, where he scored 517 runs in 22 innings with two fifties.

"While it was amazing to go for a million dollars, in the long run I would’ve been better off if RCB had got me for US$950,000. If they had, it would have been my fourth year with them. While the IPL is pretty unsentimental, there is loyalty towards long-serving players and I probably would have had a longer IPL career as a one-franchise player.

"On the other hand, if I’d stayed at RCB, I wouldn’t have played with greats such as Virender Sehwag, Shane Warne, Mahela Jayawardene and Yuvraj Singh," Taylor wrote in his book, an excerpt of which was published on Stuff.co.nz.

Taylor had later played for Delhi Daredevils in 2012 before being traded to Pune Warriors India, but returned to Delhi in 2014, which remained his last IPL season.

