‘Would love to play’ for Rajasthan Royals in Women’s IPL: West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews

Having led Barbados Royals to win the inaugural edition of THE 6IXTY, Hayley Matthews expressed her interest to play in the Women's IPL. With the tournament reported to be scheduled for March in 2023, the all-rounder also expressed her interest to play for Rajasthan Royals, whose owner Manoj Badela also owns the Barbados franchise.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"For sure, I would love to play for the Royals. I've experienced an amazing atmosphere with the working group present at the franchise, and they are always very supportive of the girls. Their investment in women's cricket is appreciable, and I think such investments being made in the right places is what our game needs", she said in an official statement released by Barbados Royals.

"Rajasthan Royals have also been my favourites because of Jofra, Oshane Thomas and Obed McCoy. Hence, I would love to continue being a part of the Royals family, and hopefully, I can get to the stadiums donning pink at the women's IPL next year."

Matthews first caught everyone's attention as an 18-year-old when she smacked a knock of 66 runs off 45 balls to help West Indies win the Women's T20 World Cup final in 2016. Regarding that day, she said, "I think it's still a bit fuzzy actually, I think because I was so young (laughs). Everything was so free-willed. We just went out there and played freely. It was do-or-die and I knew it was one of those days where it could either go your way or might not, so I took my chances and it was pretty amazing in the end. Definitely one of those days that I will cherish forever."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Women's IPL will reportedly be held in a one-month window with five teams competing for the trophy.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail