‘Wouldn't be good for…’: India management asked to ‘evaluate Virat Kohli’s performances' as county verdict issued

Virat Kohli, 36, has been struggling off late in Tests, and it is unclear whether the batter will make a trip to England later this year for the five-match Test series. The right-handed batter's fortunes have changed 360 degrees. From being the best player in the playing XI to finding himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, Kohli has a lot to do. Sanjay Manjrekar believes Virat Kohli should play county cricket ahead of the five-match Test series against England. AP/PTI(AP01_04_2025_000045A)(AP)

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar believes Kohli needs to play county cricket before the tour of England to possibly be in good shape for the five-match series.

Kohli had an underwhelming tour of Australia, managing just 190 runs in 9 innings. His numbers would have looked far worse had he not scored a century in the series opener in Perth.

The batter with 30 Test tons to his name was dismissed in a similar fashion on all eight occasions as he kept on chasing wide deliveries bowled well outside off stump.

"Kohli needs to play a lot of red-ball cricket. The first Test in England is in June, while the County Championship begins in April. He could join a county team, as Pujara did, and gain valuable match practice," Manjrekar said in the latest episode of Star Sports' Deep Point podcast.

"India can then evaluate his performances in the initial Test matches. If there are positive signs, he can continue. But the last thing you want is Kohli going there and struggling, as we've seen before. That wouldn't be good for Indian cricket. Playing county cricket could be a very sensible move for him," he added.

Sanjay Bangar backs Virat Kohli

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar backed Virat Kohli to continue playing for India, despite poor form in the longest format.

Kohli was recently named in Delhi's 22-member Ranji Trophy squad for the upcoming fixture against Saurashtra on January 23. However, it remains to be seen whether Kohli will make himself available for this contest.

Kohli had last played the Ranji Trophy for Delhi 13 years ago in 2012.

"I'm still backing him. Even at 36 (years old), he's as fit as ever. His fitness levels are remarkable, and I believe he can continue playing at the highest level," Bangar said.