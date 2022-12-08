'Would've been disappointed after seeing Rohit Sharma's knock': Jadeja on how Axar may have felt after 2nd ODI dismissal

India's loss in their three-match ODI series against Bangladesh was confirmed with their five-run defeat in the second match on Wednesday. It was an eventful game, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz's century taking Bangladesh to a score of 271/7 and then India's innings featuring an injured Rohit Sharma trying to push his team over the line.

Bangladesh took a major step closer to victory when they got the wicket of Axar Patel, who had scored 56 off as many balls. It was after this that they got into the Indian tail. Rohit, who had split his webbing while fielding, came in at No.9, two wickets after Axar fell and former India batter Ajay Jadeja felt that the all-rounder would've been disappointed with the manner of his dismissal especially because his captain eventually came out to bat.

“He would've been slightly disappointed with himself that once his partner (Shreyas Iyer) had been dismissed, he could have spent a little more time. He would've been extremely disappointed after seeing Rohit Sharma's knock,” he said. Axar fell while miscuing a big heave down the track against fast bowler Ebadot Hossain. India had needed 83 to win off 70 balls at the time with five wickets in hand.

"He might be saying that he could have stood in the middle today. When he was playing, he wouldn't have known that Rohit Sharma will come and he was taking everything on himself. The game was far away when he went back in a haste," he said. Rohit eventually ended the match unbeaten on 51 off 28 balls, leading to some experts to wonder why he didn't come in higher up the order. "Everybody knows the quality and class of the man. And the thing now, when India came so close, is why did he not come in to bat earlier. If he was going to bat at No. 9, then he should have batted at No. 7," said former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said on Sony Sports Network after Bangladesh clinched the series with a five-run win.

