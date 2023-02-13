WPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana on the radar as Women's Premier League journey begins
WPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: A total of 409 players will go under the hammer during the auction of the inaugural edition of Women's Premier League, which is scheduled to start at 2.30pm on Monday. Starting with the auction itself, the WPL is expected to bring a paradigm shift in the landscape of women's cricket. Some of the biggest names from around the world will be going under the hammer, apart from India stars like Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues. A maximum of 90 slots are available with the five teams, with 30 being slotted for overseas players.
Feb 13, 2023 11:55 AM IST
WPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Throwback to the first IPL auction
The WPL is expected to do for women's cricket what IPL did for men's cricket, the T20 format in particular, since its first season back in 2008. The auction for that was held on February 20, 2008. The players were picked in an eight-round process but each of the teams had selected a marquee Indian player prior to the auction who was then out of the auction process. So Mumbai chose Sachin Tendulkar, Delhi picked Virender Sehwag, Kolkata went for Sourav Ganguly, Bangalore for Rahul Dravid and Punjab for Yuvraj Singh. VVS Laxman, initially named as an icon player for the Deccan Chargers, voluntarily gave up his status to give his team more money to bid for players. Only Rajasthan and Chennai did not have any icon players. After a lukewarm start, with late spin great Shane Warne fetching a bid of $450,000 being the highlight, things changed when India's 2007 T20 World Cup winning captain MS Dhoni's name was pulled out of the bag. CSK bid $1.5 million for him and the rest, as they say, is history. Late Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds became the most expensive foreign player, being bought by the erstwhile Deccan Chargers for $1.35 million. Younger lot of players like Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik and Ishant Sharma also fetched hefty price tags, with the latter being more expensive than India's pace stalwart Zaheer Khan. A number of players from the Indian U19 team that won the World Cup were also signed on youth contracts. The captain of that side was considered by the Delhi Daredevils but in the end, they decided to go for Pradeep Sangwan as they “didn't want another captain”. It was RCB who went for that player in the end and Virat Kohli would go on to captain that team for eight seasons and become pretty much the face of the IPL.
Feb 13, 2023 11:42 AM IST
WPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: The numbers
A total of 1,525 players registered for the inaugural Women's Premier League Player Auction and the final list was pruned to 409 players. 246 are Indians and 163 are overseas players of which 8 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 202, uncapped players are 199 and 8 are from associate nations. A maximum of 90 slots are available with the five teams, with 30 being slotted for overseas players.
Feb 13, 2023 11:24 AM IST
WPL 2023 Auction Live Updates: The absence of CSK
SRH, KKR and Punjab Kings are absent from the list of franchises but the absence of CSK is what made the biggest headlines. The franchise eventually stated that its decision to not take part in the bidding process to own a franchise in the league was a “strategic business decision”, which is exactly the kind of corportate jargon that fans love to hear, isn't it?
Feb 13, 2023 11:11 AM IST
WPL 2023 Auction Live Updates: Base prices
The base prices start at ₹10 lakh and the maximum is ₹50 lakh. It increases from the minimum to maximum by a factor of ₹10 lakh. Team India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma and India's Under-19 T20 World Cup-winning captain Shafali Verma are among the few Indians who have slotted themselves in the highest bracket. 13 overseas players have also slotted themselves under the ₹50 lakh reserve price with the likes of Ellyse Perry, Sophie Ecclestone, Sophie Devine & Deandra Dottin to name a few.
Feb 13, 2023 10:59 AM IST
WPL 2023 Auction Live Updates: The venue
The JIO Convention Centre in Mumbai is hosting the auction. The BCCI had to reportedly factor in myriad factors before deciding on the date and venue. This includes non--availability of a convenient place because of a number of them being booked for weddings! What's a sports tournament compared to vows taken for life, eh?
Feb 13, 2023 10:51 AM IST
WPL 2023 Auction Live Updates: The teams
The league is starting off with just five teams - Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Lucknow Warriors and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The BCCI has stated that the number of teams, and thus the number of games, will be increased in future seasons. Four of these sides have confirmed head coaches - Jonathan Batty (DC), Rachael Haynes (Gujarat), Jon Lewis (UP) and Charlotte Edwards (MI).
Feb 13, 2023 10:42 AM IST
WPL 2023 Auction Live Updates: Hello and welcome!
The WPL is here at last. Well, not yet, but it all begins with the auction, it is only now that teams will get faces to represent them and wear their jerseys. There is no CSK without MS Dhoni, no RCB without Virat Kohli, no Mumbai Indians without Sachin Tendulkar and many more and so, this auction is what will shape the identity of all the teams not just in the buildup for the first season of this league, but for the foreseeable future as well.