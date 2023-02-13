Home / Cricket / WPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana on the radar as Women's Premier League journey begins
Live

WPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana on the radar as Women's Premier League journey begins

cricket
Updated on Feb 13, 2023 12:06 PM IST

WPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Catch live updates of the Women's Premier League 2023 auction here.

Smriti Mandhana (L) and Harmanpreet Kaur pose with the Women's T20 Challenge trophy.
Smriti Mandhana (L) and Harmanpreet Kaur pose with the Women's T20 Challenge trophy.(IPL)
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

WPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: A total of 409 players will go under the hammer during the auction of the inaugural edition of Women's Premier League, which is scheduled to start at 2.30pm on Monday. Starting with the auction itself, the WPL is expected to bring a paradigm shift in the landscape of women's cricket. Some of the biggest names from around the world will be going under the hammer, apart from India stars like Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues. A maximum of 90 slots are available with the five teams, with 30 being slotted for overseas players.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 13, 2023 11:55 AM IST

    WPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Throwback to the first IPL auction

    The WPL is expected to do for women's cricket what IPL did for men's cricket, the T20 format in particular, since its first season back in 2008. The auction for that was held on February 20, 2008. The players were picked in an eight-round process but each of the teams had selected a marquee Indian player prior to the auction who was then out of the auction process. So Mumbai chose Sachin Tendulkar, Delhi picked Virender Sehwag, Kolkata went for Sourav Ganguly, Bangalore for Rahul Dravid and Punjab for Yuvraj Singh. VVS Laxman, initially named as an icon player for the Deccan Chargers, voluntarily gave up his status to give his team more money to bid for players. Only Rajasthan and Chennai did not have any icon players. After a lukewarm start, with late spin great Shane Warne fetching a bid of $450,000 being the highlight, things changed when India's 2007 T20 World Cup winning captain MS Dhoni's name was pulled out of the bag. CSK bid $1.5 million for him and the rest, as they say, is history. Late Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds became the most expensive foreign player, being bought by the erstwhile Deccan Chargers for $1.35 million. Younger lot of players like Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik and Ishant Sharma also fetched hefty price tags, with the latter being more expensive than India's pace stalwart Zaheer Khan. A number of players from the Indian U19 team that won the World Cup were also signed on youth contracts. The captain of that side was considered by the Delhi Daredevils but in the end, they decided to go for Pradeep Sangwan as they “didn't want another captain”. It was RCB who went for that player in the end and Virat Kohli would go on to captain that team for eight seasons and become pretty much the face of the IPL.  

  • Feb 13, 2023 11:42 AM IST

    WPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: The numbers

    A total of 1,525 players registered for the inaugural Women's Premier League Player Auction and the final list was pruned to 409 players.  246 are Indians and 163 are overseas players of which 8 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 202, uncapped players are 199 and 8 are from associate nations. A maximum of 90 slots are available with the five teams, with 30 being slotted for overseas players.

  • Feb 13, 2023 11:24 AM IST

    WPL 2023 Auction Live Updates: The absence of CSK

    SRH, KKR and Punjab Kings are absent from the list of franchises but the absence of CSK is what made the biggest headlines. The franchise eventually stated that its decision to not take part in the bidding process to own a franchise in the league was a “strategic business decision”, which is exactly the kind of corportate jargon that fans love to hear, isn't it?

  • Feb 13, 2023 11:11 AM IST

    WPL 2023 Auction Live Updates: Base prices

    The base prices start at 10 lakh and the maximum is 50 lakh. It increases from the minimum to maximum by a factor of 10 lakh. Team India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma and India's Under-19 T20 World Cup-winning captain Shafali Verma are among the few Indians who have slotted themselves in the highest bracket. 13 overseas players have also slotted themselves under the 50 lakh reserve price with the likes of Ellyse Perry, Sophie Ecclestone, Sophie Devine & Deandra Dottin to name a few.

  • Feb 13, 2023 10:59 AM IST

    WPL 2023 Auction Live Updates: The venue

    The JIO Convention Centre in Mumbai is hosting the auction. The BCCI had to reportedly factor in myriad factors before deciding on the date and venue.  This includes non--availability of a convenient place because of a number of them being booked for weddings! What's a sports tournament compared to vows taken for life, eh?

  • Feb 13, 2023 10:51 AM IST

    WPL 2023 Auction Live Updates: The teams

    The league is starting off with just five teams - Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Lucknow Warriors and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The BCCI has stated that the number of teams, and thus the number of games, will be increased in future seasons. Four of these sides have confirmed head coaches - Jonathan Batty (DC), Rachael Haynes (Gujarat), Jon Lewis (UP) and Charlotte Edwards (MI).

  • Feb 13, 2023 10:42 AM IST

    WPL 2023 Auction Live Updates: Hello and welcome!

    The WPL is here at last. Well, not yet, but it all begins with the auction, it is only now that teams will get faces to represent them and wear their jerseys. There is no CSK without MS Dhoni, no RCB without Virat Kohli, no Mumbai Indians without Sachin Tendulkar and many more and so, this auction is what will shape the identity of all the teams not just in the buildup for the first season of this league, but for the foreseeable future as well.  

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
smriti mandhana harmanpreet kaur ellyse perry alyssa healy shafali verma women's premier league + 4 more

'That's where it got murky': Ex-AUS tearaway quick questions Warner's selection

cricket
Published on Feb 13, 2023 11:46 AM IST

A former Aussie tearaway quick highlighted the double standards over Warner's selection, suggesting a change for the second Test in New Delhi.

David Warner walks back to pavilion after his dismissal during the third day of the first cricket test match between India and Australia(AP)
David Warner walks back to pavilion after his dismissal during the third day of the first cricket test match between India and Australia(AP)

'Ego hurt ho raha tha': Shami's priceless response to Axar after 1st Test vs AUS

cricket
Published on Feb 13, 2023 11:07 AM IST

Roped in by Axar Patel for a freewheeling conversation after the Nagpur Test, Mohammed Shami was asked about his batting exploits against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener.

Roped in by Axar Patel for a quick chat, Mohammed Shami was asked about his batting exploits against Australia(BCCI)
Roped in by Axar Patel for a quick chat, Mohammed Shami was asked about his batting exploits against Australia(BCCI)

WPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Women's Premier League journey begins

cricket
Updated on Feb 13, 2023 12:06 PM IST

WPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Catch live updates of the Women's Premier League 2023 auction here.

Smriti Mandhana (L) and Harmanpreet Kaur pose with the Women's T20 Challenge trophy.(IPL)
Smriti Mandhana (L) and Harmanpreet Kaur pose with the Women's T20 Challenge trophy.(IPL)

BCCI names new venue for 3rd India vs Australia Test after Dharamsala boycott

cricket
Updated on Feb 13, 2023 10:56 AM IST

The third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia will not be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala as it has been deemed unfit for action.

Australia's Steve Smith shakes hands India's captain Rohit Sharma after India won the first Test(AP)
Australia's Steve Smith shakes hands India's captain Rohit Sharma after India won the first Test(AP)

'They now know the difference...': Kaif's savage 'duplicate Jadeja' dig at AUS

cricket
Published on Feb 13, 2023 09:52 AM IST

While most have taken a swipe at Australia for all the accusations made in the VCA Stadium pitch, India legend Mohammad Kaif launched a savage dig at the tourists with his viral “duplicate Jadeja” tweet.

Mohammad Kaif; Ravindra Jadeja
Mohammad Kaif; Ravindra Jadeja

'ICC needs to step in here': Aussie great blasts 'pathetic' India act in Nagpur

cricket
Updated on Feb 13, 2023 09:25 AM IST

Pat Cummins-led side sought to learn more about Nagpur's VCA Stadium and hence had planned to have a practice session before they left for New Delhi, for the second Test. But their plans scuppered by local curators, leaving Australia great fuming at India's "pathetic" act

Australia's captain Pat Cummins, right, looks on as groundsmen work on the pitch during the second day of the first cricket test match(AP)
Australia's captain Pat Cummins, right, looks on as groundsmen work on the pitch during the second day of the first cricket test match(AP)

WPL Auction 2023 Live Streaming: Where to watch Women's Premier League auction

cricket
Updated on Feb 13, 2023 11:12 AM IST

The WPL Auction 2023 will be held in Mumbai, on Monday. The auction will see 24 players listed at the highest base price of ₹50 lakh.

The WPL 2023 Auction will be held in Mumbai.(PTI)
The WPL 2023 Auction will be held in Mumbai.(PTI)

Gavaskar sends out huge Virat Kohli warning to Australia ahead of 2nd BGT Test

cricket
Updated on Feb 13, 2023 11:49 AM IST

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has dropped a massive statement about former Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Kohli was dismissed for cheap in the series opener of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Nagpur.

Sunil Gavaskar has dropped a massive statement about former Indian skipper Virat Kohli (PTI)
Sunil Gavaskar has dropped a massive statement about former Indian skipper Virat Kohli (PTI)

'One word I use for him is 'Torture'. Even Kohli, Rohit hate playing him''

cricket
Updated on Feb 13, 2023 07:21 AM IST

Team India have one of the best bowling attacks in the world. An example of that was on display on Day 1 and 3 of the opening Test match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur against Australia. But who among them have been toughest bowler for the Indian team?

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli; Dinesh Karthik
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli; Dinesh Karthik

Watch: Jemimah's Dhoni-like finishing act breaks PAK hearts, gives IND WC record

cricket
Updated on Feb 13, 2023 09:45 AM IST

Jemimah Rodrigues was in red-hot form, smacking back-to-back fours to seal a thrilling win as India beat Pakistan in their Women's T20 World Cup opener.

Jemimah Rodrigues registered an unbeaten half-century.(Twitter)
Jemimah Rodrigues registered an unbeaten half-century.(Twitter)

Sachin, Virat laud Harmanpreet and Co. after thrilling win vs PAK in T20 WC

cricket
Updated on Feb 12, 2023 11:18 PM IST

Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli lauded Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. after the Indian women's team recorded a famous win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their T20 World Cup campaign opener on Sunday.

Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli lauded Harmanpreet Kaur and Co.
Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli lauded Harmanpreet Kaur and Co.

Jemimah steers India to seven-wicket win over Pakistan

cricket
Updated on Feb 12, 2023 11:16 PM IST

The No 3 batter hit an unbeaten 53 and shared in a 58–run partnership with Richa Ghosh (31*) to ace a tense chase with six balls to spare in their first game of the Women’s ICC T20 World Cup

India's Jemimah Rodrigues celebrates her 50 and the winning runs against Pakistan(AP)
India's Jemimah Rodrigues celebrates her 50 and the winning runs against Pakistan(AP)

Third Test to be moved out of Dharamsala

cricket
Published on Feb 12, 2023 10:13 PM IST

Bengaluru, Indore and Rajkot are being explored as possible venues as the ground was deemed unfit for the Test.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma interacts with his Australian counterpart Pat Cummins ahead of the 1st Test match between India and Australia(PTI)
Indian captain Rohit Sharma interacts with his Australian counterpart Pat Cummins ahead of the 1st Test match between India and Australia(PTI)

'World cricket hasn't seen an all-rounder like Ravindra Jadeja'

cricket
Published on Feb 12, 2023 09:07 PM IST

Jadeja emerged as one of the standout players from the Indian camp and was also named the Player of the Match for his all-round display.

Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the dismissal of Pat Cummins (BCCI Twitter)
Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the dismissal of Pat Cummins (BCCI Twitter)

Rohit judged the length of virtually every delivery

cricket
Published on Feb 12, 2023 08:22 PM IST

The skipper playing late and with soft hands was key on the turning Nagpur pitch and holds lessons for Aussie batters who flopped against Ashwin and Jadeja.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma celebrates his century during the 2nd day of the 1st test match between India and Australia(PTI)
Indian captain Rohit Sharma celebrates his century during the 2nd day of the 1st test match between India and Australia(PTI)
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out