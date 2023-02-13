WPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana on the radar as Women's Premier League journey begins

WPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: A total of 409 players will go under the hammer during the auction of the inaugural edition of Women's Premier League, which is scheduled to start at 2.30pm on Monday. Starting with the auction itself, the WPL is expected to bring a paradigm shift in the landscape of women's cricket. Some of the biggest names from around the world will be going under the hammer, apart from India stars like Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues. A maximum of 90 slots are available with the five teams, with 30 being slotted for overseas players.

