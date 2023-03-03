WPL 2023: Full list of fixtures, squad rosters, live streaming, venues, tickets

In its first-ever season, the Women's Premier League will begin on Saturday, March 4. The first-ever WPL auction was held in Mumbai last month, Smriti Mandhana was the most expensive player, joining Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for ₹3.4 crore. Meanwhile, Aussie star Ashleigh Gardner was purchased by Gujarat Giants (GG) for ₹3.2 crore. The Giants will face Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians (MI) in the season opener on Saturday at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Many of the players participating in the tournament, recently took part in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023, where Australia won their sixth title as they defeated hosts South Africa. England's Natalie Sciver will be representing MI in WPL, who purchased her for ₹3.2 crore in a bidding war. Jemimah Rodrigues, who had a brilliant T20 World Cup, was acquired by Delhi Capitals (DC) for ₹2.2 crore.

All five franchises (MI, RCB, DC, GG and UP Warriorz), will play four home and four away matches in the league stage. After the league phase, the top-three teams will qualify for the next round which will also see the table-topper book a direct spot in the final. Meanwhile, the third and fourth-placed sides will face each other in the Eliminator match for a berth in the final.

WPL 2023: Full list of teams and squad rosters

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB):

Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Meghan Schutt, Sahana Pawar

Delhi Capitals (DC):

Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhter, Minnu Man, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mandal

Mumbai Indians (MI):

Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Mathews, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Neelam Bisht

UP Warriorz:

Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Simran Shaikh

Gujarat Giants (GG):

Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophie Dunkley, Anna Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Sneh Rana, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, D Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam Shakil

WPL 2023 Schedule

Here is the full schedule of WPL 2023:

March 4 7:30 PM: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, DY Patil Stadium

March 5 3:30 PM: RCB vs Delhi Capitals, Brabourne Stadium

March 5 7:30 PM: UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, DY Patil Stadium

March 6 7:30 PM: Mumbai Indians vs RCB, Brabourne Stadium

March 7 7:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, DY Patil Stadium

March 8 7:30 PM: Gujarat Giants vs RCB, Brabourne Stadium

March 9 7:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, DY Patil Stadium

March 10 7:30 PM: RCB vs UP Warriorz, Brabourne Stadium

March 11 7:30 PM: Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, DY Patil Stadium

March 12 7:30 PM: UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians, Brabourne Stadium

March 13 7:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs RCB, DY Patil Stadium

March 14 7:30 PM: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, Brabourne Stadium

March 15 7:30 PM: UP Warriorz vs RCB, DY Patil Stadium

March 16 7:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Brabourne Stadium

March 18 3:30 PM: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, DY Patil Stadium

March 18 7:30 PM: RCB vs Gujarat Giants, Brabourne Stadium

March 20 3:30 PM: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, Brabourne Stadium

March 20 7:30 PM: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, DY Patil Stadium

March 21 3:30 PM: RCB vs Mumbai Indians, DY Patil Stadium

March 21 7:30 PM: UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals, Brabourne Stadium

March 24 7:30 PM: Eliminator (TBD), DY Patil Stadium

March 26 7:30 PM: Final (TBD), Brabourne Stadium

WPL 2023 Auction

The WPL 2023 auction took place on February 23 in Mumbai, and a total of 409 players went under the hammer. Here are the top-ten most expensive buys:

Smriti Mandhana: RCB, ₹3.4 crore

Ashleigh Gardner: GG, ₹3.2 crore

Natalie Sciver: MI, ₹3.2 crore

Deepti Sharma: UPW, RS 2.6 crore

Jemimah Rodrigues: DC, RS 2.2 crore

Beth Mooney: GG, ₹2 crore

Shafali Verma: DC, ₹2 crore

Pooja Vastrakar: MI, ₹1.9 crore

Richa Ghosh: RCB, ₹1.9 crore

Sophie Ecclestone: UPW, ₹1.8 crore

WPL 2023 live streaming, when and where to watch on television and online live

The WPL 2023 matches will broadcasted live on television via Sports 18 Network. The live streaming will be available on Jio Cinema. Also follow live score and live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket.

How to purchase WPL 2023 tickets online

WPL 2023 tickets are free of cost for women and girls in India. Otherwise for men and boys, they are up for sale on the BookMyShow application, before the season opener starts on Saturday. The ticket prices have been kept at ₹100.

Here are the steps to purchase the tickets online:

Step 1: Visit the BookMyShow application or website.

Step 2: Selecty Mumbai as the city.

Step 3: Choose the WPL 2023 matches you wanted to attend.

Step 4: Select the seating category and ticket quantity.

Step 5: Review your order and fill in details.

Step 6: Make the payment.

Step 7: Receive confirmation of your tickets and collect them online.

WPL 2023 venues

The BCCI will host WPL 2023 matches in Mumbai. The matches will be played in Brabourne Stadium, Wankhede Stadium and Dr DY Patil Stadium.

WPL 2023 opening ceremony

The WPL 2023 opening ceremony will take place at Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai and have performances from Bollywood stars Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani. Musician AP Dhillon will also perform in the event, which will be broadcasted and live streamed.

