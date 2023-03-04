WPL 2023 opening ceremony Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

The first-ever Women's Premier League (WPL) season will kick start on Saturday, March 4 at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Ashleigh Gardner's Gujarat Giants (GJ) will face Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians (MI) in the season opener, with the match scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, the WPL 2023 opening ceremony will start at 5:30 PM IST. The opening ceremony will see Bollywood superstars Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani rock the stage, and there will also be a performance from musician AP Dhillon. Meanwhile, Shankar Mahadevan will perform the official WPL anthem.

The WPL 2023 auction was held on February 23 in Mumbai, and it saw 409 players go under the hammer. Smriti Mandhana was the most expensive buy as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) purchased the India batter for ₹3.4 crore. Meanwhile, Ashleigh Gardner was the second-most expensive buy, with GG acquiring her for ₹3.2 crore. All-rounder Deepti Sharma was the most expensive Indian, joining UP Warriorz and fetching for ₹2.6 crore.

Also Read | WPL 2023: Full list of fixtures, squad rosters, live streaming, venues, tickets

The tournament will see all five teams play four home and four away league games. After the league phase, the table toppers will directly enter the final. Meanwhile, the second and third-placed sides will face each other in the Eliminator for a berth in the final.

When will the WPL 2023 opening ceremony take place?

The WPL 2023 opening ceremony will take place on Saturday, March 4, 5:30 PM IST.

Where will the WPL 2023 opening ceremony take place?

The WPL 2023 opening ceremony will take place at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Where will the WPL 2023 opening ceremony be broadcasted live on television in India?

The WPL 2023 opening ceremony will be broadcasted live on television in India through Sports18 network.

Where will the live streaming of WPL 2023 opening ceremony be available in India?

The WPL 2023 opening ceremony will be live streamed in India on JioCinema. Also, follow live score and latest updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON