RCB vs DC Live Score, WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana wins toss, Bangalore opt to bowl against Delhi at Brabourne Stadium

WPL 2023 Live Cricket Score, RCB vs DC Latest Match updates: After Mumbai Indians' memorable win over Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 opener, the spotlight is now on Smriti Mandhana, who will make her captaincy debut in the elite tournament as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are up against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Brabourne Stadium. The inaugural edition of the WPL kicked off with Mumbai Indians thrashing Gujarat Giants by 143 runs in Navi Mumbai. After a fruitful auction last month, RCB have assembled a star-studded squad for the WPL 2023. Besides the record-breaking signing of superstar Mandhana, RCB also acquired the services of Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Sophie Devine and Richa Ghosh for the inaugural edition of the WPL. RCB will meet Delhi Capitals in match No.2 of the Women's Premier League 2023 in Mumbai. Australia's World Cup-winning captain Meg Lanning is leading the Shafali Verma-starrer side in the action-packed season of the Women's Premier League.
Sun, 05 Mar 2023 03:02 PM
RCB vs DC, WPL 2023 Live updates: Mandhana wins toss, RCB opt to bowl
Smriti Mandhana has won the toss and RCB will bowl first. Smriti Mandhana vs Shafali Verma, Ellyse Perry vs Meg Lanning and Dane van Niekerk vs Marizanne Kapp - we are moments away from watching some of the biggest duels in women's cricket!
Sun, 05 Mar 2023 02:56 PM
RCB vs DC, WPL 2023 Live updates: Mandhana all set for captaincy debut
It's the first doubleheader day in the Women's Premier League. While Royal Challengers Bangalore are up against Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz will meet Gujarat Giants at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Mandhana, who was the first player to be auctioned at WPL 2023 auction, was roped in for a whopping sum of INR 3.4 crore by RCB. Mandhana is leading a side on a full-time basis for the first time in her T20 career.
Sun, 05 Mar 2023 02:52 PM
RCB vs DC, WPL 2023 Live updates: Shefali Verma is eager to deliver the goods for DC at WPL 2023!
"The preparations have been good, we have enjoyed a lot and at the same time we know we have to give our 100% in today's match. We have played with each other, so we know each other's strengths and weaknesses, and will look to exploit it. You've been consistent to get runs, I always want to prove myself. There are plenty of video analyses regarding every player's performance. We will have a look at the pitch and decide on the plans. We've a balanced team and I think our batting is really good," Shefali Verma said ahead of DC's match against RCB.
Sun, 05 Mar 2023 02:40 PM
RCB vs DC, WPL 2023 Live updates: Mandhana opens up on comparison talks with Koh
Superstar Smriti Mandhana is all set to make her captaincy debut at Royal Challengers Bangalore in the WPL. Sharing her views ahead of RCB's first match at WPL 2023, the Indian opener said that she is aiming to emulate Virat Kohli as the marquee player of the RCB franchise. "I don't like the kind of comparison because what he (Kohli) has achieved is amazing. I just hope that I reach that level, but I'm nowhere near. What he has achieved for this franchise (RCB), I would like to try and do that," Mandhana told reporters.
Sun, 05 Mar 2023 02:17 PM
DC vs RCB, WPL 2023 Live updates: Delhi Capitals have one of the best Indian lineups at WPL
Signing the likes of Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia, Radha Yadav at the WPL auction, there is no denying that Delhi Capitals have some acquired the services of some of the biggest Indian talents for the elite tournament. Delhi Capitals also roped in U-19 World Cup-winning seamer Titas Sadhu, exciting talent Jasia Akhtar and wicketkeeper Aparna Mondal for WPL 2023.
Sun, 05 Mar 2023 02:08 PM
DC vs RCB Live score and updates: A quick look at star-studded squads as Delhi Capitals meet Royal Challengers Bangalore
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Dane van Niekerk, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Sophie Devine, Erin Burns, Richa Ghosh(w), Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Disha Kasat, Komal Zanzad, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Preeti Bose, Sahana Pawar, Poonam Khemnar, Asha Shobana, Indrani Roy
Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Taniya Bhatia(w), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning(c), Alice Capsey, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhtar, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Sneha Deepthi, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Titas Sadhu, Aparna Mondal, Minnu Mani, Tara Norris.
Sun, 05 Mar 2023 02:04 PM
Hello and welcome!
Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to launch their title bid in the WPL 2023 with their high-profile campaign opener against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Led by legendary Australian cricketer Meg Lanning, the Delhi Capitals had signed Indian superstars Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia, Radha Yadav for WPL 2023 at the auction last month.