UPW vs GG Live Score, WPL 2023: UP Warriorz open campaign vs rattled Gujarat Giants, Beth Mooney doubtful for clash

UPW vs GG Live Score Latest Updates WPL 2023: UP Warriorz will begin their WPL 2023 campaign against Gujarat Giants, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Led by Alyssa Healy, UP Warriorz boast an experienced side with their most expensive player being India all-rounder Deepti Sharma, for whom the franchise dished out ₹2.6 crore. In what turned out to be an excellent piece of business, Aussie wicketkeeper-batter Healy was purchased for ₹70 lakhs only. With a strong international mix. UPW have Healy international teammates Tahlia Mcgrath, Grace Harris, South African pacer Shabnim Ismail and England all-rounder Sophie Ecclestone and bowler Lauren Bell in their ranks. On the other hand, Gujarat are on the back of a disastrous defeat in the season opener, and also saw captain Beth Mooney retire hurt and the Aussie star's participation remains in doubt. Chasing a target of 208 runs, GG were bowled out for 64 in 15.2 overs. In a poor batting outing, Dayalan Hemalatha was the only bright spot and smacked an unbeaten knock of 29 runs in 23 balls. Initially, a historic half-century by Harmanpreet Kaur helped MI post 207 for five in 20 overs, with Sneh Rana taking two wickets.