WPL 2025 Auction to be held on December 15 in Bengaluru
The BCCI in a statement announced the date for the WPL mini-auction ahead of the 2025 season.
The Women's Premier League auction for the 2025 season will be held on December 15 in Bengaluru, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a press release on Friday. The venue for the auction will the ITC Gardenia in the city. Upto 19 slots can be filled by a team in the auction - 14 Indian and 5 overseas.
The franchises had retained a total of 71 players in a list that was announced on November 7. England captain Heather Knight, New Zealand fast bowler Lea Tahuhu, and West Indies allrounder Deandra Dottin are among the top international stars who will go under the hammer. The big Indian names vying for a bid are allrounder Sneh Rana, legspinner Poonam Yadav, and batter Veda Krishnamurthy.
Led by Meg Lanning, Delhi Capitals will enter the auction with the smallest purse of ₹2.5 crore. On the other hand, the Gujarat Giants, who ended the last season at the bottom of the table, will have the biggest purse of ₹4.4 crore after letting go of seven players.
Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) released seven players and will have to build their squad with a purse of ₹3.25 crore. During the pre-season trade window, England's Danni Wyatt-Hodge was the sole player to be transferred from UP Warriorz to RCB in an all-cash trade deal.
List of retentions ahead of the auction:
Delhi Capitals (DC): Retained Players: Alice Capsey*, Annabel Sutherland*, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen*, Marizanne Kapp*, Meg Lanning*, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, and Titas Sadhu.
Released Players: Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari, Laura Harris*, and Poonam Yadav.
Gujarat Giants (GG): Retained Players: Ashleigh Gardner*, Beth Mooney*, Bharti Fulmali, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Laura Wolvaardt*, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh, Phoebe Litchfield*, Priya Mishra, Sayali Satghare, Shabnam Shakil, and Tanuja Kanwer.
Released Players: Kathryn Bryce*, Lauren Cheatle*, Lea Tahuhu*, Sneh Rana, Tarannum Pathan, Trisha Poojitha, and Veda Krishnamurthy.
Mumbai Indians (MI): Retained Players: Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr*, Chloe Tryon*, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews*, Jintimani Kalita, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Natalie Sciver*, Pooja Vastrakar, S. Sajana, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail*, and Yastika Bhatia.
Released Players: Fatima Jaffer, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong*, and Priyanka Bala.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Retained Players: Asha Shobana, Dani Wyatt*, Ekta Bisht, Ellyse Perry*, Georgia Wareham*, Kanika Ahuja, Kate Cross*, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, S. Meghana, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine*, and Sophie Molineux*.
Released Players: Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shraddha Pokarkar, Shubha Satheesh, and Simran Bahadur.
UP Warriorz (UPW): Retained Players: Alyssa Healy*, Anjali Sarvani, Chamari Athapaththu*, Deepti Sharma, Gouher Sultana, Grace Harris*, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone*, Tahlia McGrath*, Uma Chetry, and Vrinda Dinesh.
Released Players: Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, S. Yashasri, and Lauren Bell*