WPL 2026 to commence from January 9, Navi Mumbai and Vadodara announced as host venues

The Women’s Premier League 2026 is set to begin on January 9, as confirmed by league chairperson Jayesh George during the mega auction in New Delhi on Thursday. The tournament, usually held in the February–March window, has been advanced this year to avoid a clash with the men’s T20 World Cup starting February 7. This edition will take place across Navi Mumbai and Vadodara, marking a change in the league’s usual schedule and hosting pattern. WPL 2026 to begin from January 9(BCCI)

“The upcoming edition of the WPL will be played in Navi Mumbai and the final will be held in Vadodara,” George announced during his opening remarks at the auction. As with previous seasons, the league will follow the caravan model. The first half will be played at DY Patil Stadium — the same venue where India lifted the women’s ODI World Cup earlier this month — before the action shifts to Vadodara for the final on February 5. Mumbai Indians enter the new season as defending champions after clinching the title last year.

Deepti Sharma hits the jackpot in WPL Auction

The auction that followed lived up to its billing, headlined by a fierce scramble for India’s premier all-rounder Deepti Sharma. Fresh off a stellar ODI World Cup — where she was named Player of the Tournament — Deepti was always expected to draw top bids, and she did exactly that. Delhi Capitals opened the bidding at INR 50 lakh, but no other franchise entered the race, leaving the door open for UP Warriorz to activate their Right to Match card. Once DC raised the bid to INR 3.20 crore, Warriorz promptly matched it, bringing Deepti back into their fold at a significantly higher price than her previous INR 2.6 crore deal.

In three WPL seasons, Deepti has accumulated 507 runs and 27 wickets in 25 matches, making her one of the league’s most valuable multi-dimensional players.

The big-money signings did not stop there. Mumbai Indians secured New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr — last season’s joint-highest wicket-taker — for INR 3 crore. Australian stalwart Meg Lanning and New Zealand’s Sophie Devine were also among the marquee attractions. Gujarat Giants picked up Devine for INR 2 crore, while UP Warriorz added Lanning for INR 1.90 crore after a spirited tussle with Delhi Capitals.