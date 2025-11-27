WPL 2026 Auction LIVE: Star Australia cricketer pulls out hours before the mega ceremony

Live

WPL 2026 Auction Live: The stage is set for another high-voltage day in women’s cricket as the WPL 2025 Auction gets underway, with franchises gearing up to reshape their squads ahead of the new season. The spotlight shifts to New Delhi today as 277 players — including 194 Indians and 83 overseas stars — go under the hammer at the WPL 2025 mega auction. With five teams aiming to fill 73 available slots (50 Indian, 23 overseas), the marquee list features India’s World Cup hero Deepti Sharma, pacer Renuka Singh, New Zealand’s Sophie Devine and Amelia Kerr, England’s Sophie Ecclestone, Australia’s Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning, and South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt. Deepti is expected to break the bank and take the biggest paycheque after she recently became the Player of the Tournament in the ODI World Cup 2025. It was a shocker for many when UP Warriorz didn't name her in their retention list. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have never hesitated to make bold moves at the WPL auctions, and Smriti Mandhana’s INR 3.4-crore signing before the inaugural season remains the biggest example — still the highest price ever paid in the league. That investment eventually paid off as she led RCB to the 2024 title. With teams now aggressively chasing reliable Indian all-rounders, the spotlight shifts to Deepti Sharma. Given her recent form and the premium placed on multi-skill players, she could be the one to finally challenge — and potentially break — Mandhana’s long-standing record. Beyond Deepti Sharma, several marquee names are tipped to draw heavy bids at the auction. India’s Renuka Singh remains a high-value target with her new-ball impact, while New Zealand duo Sophie Devine and Amelia Kerr bring proven all-round quality that teams are willing to pay a premium for. England’s top spinner Sophie Ecclestone is another likely big earner, given her consistency across formats. Add to that Australian greats Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning — the latter coming in after guiding Delhi Capitals to three runner-up finishes — and South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt, the leading run-getter at the 2025 Women’s World Cup, and the auction pool suddenly looks stacked with players capable of triggering intense bidding wars. As the WPL 2026 auction approaches, teams will walk in with varying levels of financial flexibility and retention power. UP Warriorz hold the strongest hand with a hefty INR 14.5 crore purse and four RTMs, giving them ample room to reshape their squad. Gujarat Giants follow with INR 9 crore and three RTMs, positioning them for an aggressive auction. Among the defending heavyweights, RCB Women have INR 6.15 crore with one RTM to strategise with, while MI Women and DC Women enter the auction with nearly identical purses — INR 5.75 crore andINR 5.7 crore respectively — though neither has any RTMs remaining, making their planning even more crucial. Each franchise can assemble a squad of up to 18 players, meaning teams will need to be smart and selective as they shape their cores for the new season. Across the five sides, 73 spots are up for grabs — including 23 overseas berths — making this auction a crucial opportunity for franchises to plug gaps, refresh combinations and chase game-changing talent. ...Read More

