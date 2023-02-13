Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / WPL Auction 2023: Full list of sold and unsold players

Updated on Feb 13, 2023 03:02 PM IST

WPL 2023 Auction: Get the full list of sold and unsold players during the first-ever auction of the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League.

WPL Auction, full list of sold and unsold players: Smriti Mandhana, Deandra Dottin, Alyssa Healy, Harmanpreet Kaur(Getty)
ByHT Sports Desk

Just two months in 2023 and what a month it's turning out to be for India's women cricketers. First the historic announcement of the first-ever Women's Premier League edition and then the Under-19 World Cup triumph. Now as our Women in Blue get ready to go one step forward, the attention will also be on the historic first-ever WPL Auctions being held today. A total of 409 players will be up for grabs and in auction terms, go under the hammer, out of which 246 are Indians. Each team can buy a minimum of 15 players and a maximum of 18. So, 90 slots potentially could be filled. Teams can buy a maximum of 6 overseas players, including an associate member player. A total of 24 players, including 10 Indians have listed themselves at the maximum base price of 50 lakh. Each team will have a maximum purse of 12 crore. Stalwarts of Indian cricket including Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli have chimed in and expressed their support at the solidarity with the fact that this could be the turning point that Women's cricket has long waited for.

1 Smriti Mandhana, India (Base price of 50 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for 3.4 crore.

2 Harmanpreet Kaur, India (Base price of 50 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for 1.8 crore.

3 Sophie Devine, New Zealand (Base price of 50 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for 50 lakh.

4 Haley Matthews, West Indies (Base price of 40 lakh) goes unsold.

5 Ashleigh Gardner, Australia (Base price of 50 lakh) sold to to Gujarat Giants for 3.2 crore.

6 Ellyse Perry, Australia (Base price of 50 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for 1.7 crore.

7 Sophie Ecclestone, England (Base price of 50 lakh) sold to UP Warriorz for 1.8 crore

