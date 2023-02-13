WPL Auction 2023: Full list of sold and unsold players

Just two months in 2023 and what a month it's turning out to be for India's women cricketers. First the historic announcement of the first-ever Women's Premier League edition and then the Under-19 World Cup triumph. Now as our Women in Blue get ready to go one step forward, the attention will also be on the historic first-ever WPL Auctions being held today. A total of 409 players will be up for grabs and in auction terms, go under the hammer, out of which 246 are Indians. Each team can buy a minimum of 15 players and a maximum of 18. So, 90 slots potentially could be filled. Teams can buy a maximum of 6 overseas players, including an associate member player. A total of 24 players, including 10 Indians have listed themselves at the maximum base price of ₹50 lakh. Each team will have a maximum purse of ₹12 crore. Stalwarts of Indian cricket including Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli have chimed in and expressed their support at the solidarity with the fact that this could be the turning point that Women's cricket has long waited for.

Full list of sold and unsold players in WPL 2023 Auction

1 Smriti Mandhana, India (Base price of ₹50 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹3.4 crore.

2 Harmanpreet Kaur, India (Base price of ₹50 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for ₹1.8 crore.

3 Sophie Devine, New Zealand (Base price of ₹50 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹50 lakh.

4 Haley Matthews, West Indies (Base price of ₹40 lakh) goes unsold.

5 Ashleigh Gardner, Australia (Base price of ₹50 lakh) sold to to Gujarat Giants for ₹3.2 crore.

6 Ellyse Perry, Australia (Base price of ₹50 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹1.7 crore.

7 Sophie Ecclestone, England (Base price of ₹50 lakh) sold to UP Warriorz for ₹1.8 crore

