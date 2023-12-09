WPL Auction 2024: Full list of sold and unsold players

The 2024 Women's Premier League auction saw Kashvee Gautam creating history, as she became the most expensive uncapped player at the auction, fetching INR 2 crore from Gujarat Giants. Phoebe Litchfield was the first player who went under the hammer, and the Australia star was picked by the Giants on INR 1 crore as well. Fellow Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland was the joint-most expensive player in the 2024 auction, as she was sold for INR 2 crore to Delhi Capitals. Full list of sold and unsold players from WPL Auction 2024

A major surprise was Sri Lanka's star captain Chamari Athapaththu, as well as West Indies' Deandra Dottin going unsold at the auction. Another Indian uncapped player – Vrinda Dinesh – also breached the INR 1 crore mark – as she was bought for INR 1.3 crore by UP Warriorz.

Full list of sold and unsold players in WPL 2024 Auction

1 Phoebe Litchfield, Australia (Base price of ₹30 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants for ₹1 crore.

2 Danni Wyatt, England (Base price of ₹30 lakh) sold to UP Warriorz at base price.

3 Bharti Fulmali, India (Base price of ₹30 lakh) goes unsold.

4 Mona Meshram, India (Base price of ₹30 lakh) goes unsold.

5 Veda Krishnamurthy, India (Base price of ₹30 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants on base price

6 Poonam Raut, India (Base price of ₹30 lakh) goes unsold.

7 Naomi Stalenberg, Australia (Base price of ₹30 lakh) goes unsold.

8 Maia Boucher, England (Base price of ₹30 lakh) goes unsold.

9 Priya Punia, India (Base price of ₹30 lakh) goes unsold.

10 Gerogia Wareham, Australia (Base price of ₹40 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore at base price.

11 Devika Vaidya, India (Base price of ₹30 lakh) goes unsold.

12 Annabel Sutherland, Australia (Base price of ₹40 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for ₹2 crore.

13 S Meghana, India (Base price of ₹30 lakh), sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹30 lakh

14 Deandra Dottin, West Indies (Base price of ₹50 lakh) goes unsold.

15 Nadine de Klerk, South Africa (Base price of ₹30 lakh) goes unsold.

16 Meghna Singh, India (Base price of ₹30 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants at base price.

17 Chamari Athapaththu, Sri Lanka (Base price of ₹30 lakh) goes unsold.

18 Bess Heath, England (Base price of ₹30 lakh) goes unsold.

19 Sushma Verma, India (Base price of ₹30 lakh) goes unsold.

20 Amy Jones, England (Base price of ₹40 lakh) goes unsold.

21 Tammy Beaumont, England (Base price of ₹30 lakh) goes unsold.

22 Nuzhat Parween, India (Base price of ₹30 lakh) goes unsold.

23 Lea Tahuhu, New Zealand (Base price of ₹30 lakh) goes unsold.

24 Kim Garth, Australia (Base price of ₹50 lakh) goes unsold.

26 Shabnim Ismail, South Africa (Base price of ₹40 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for ₹1.2 crore.

27 Shamilia Connell, West Indies (Base price of ₹30 lakh) goes unsold.

28 Kate Cross, England (Base price of ₹30 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore at base price.

29 Amanda-Jade Wellington, Australia (Base price of ₹30 lakh) goes unsold.

30 Preeti Bose, India (Base price of ₹30 lakh) goes unsold.

31 Ekta Bisht, India (Base price of ₹30 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹60 lakh.

32 Alana King, Australia (Base price of ₹30 lakh) goes unsold.

34 Inoka Ranaweera, Sri Lanka (Base price of ₹30 lakh) goes unsold.

35 Drishya I V, India (Base price of ₹10 lakh) goes unsold.

36 Vrinda Dinesh, India (Base price of ₹10 lakh) sold to UP Warriorz for ₹1.3 crore.

37 Trisha Poojitha, India (Base price of ₹10 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants at base price.

38 Jasia Akhter, India (Base price of ₹10 lakh) goes unsold.

39 Arushi Goel, India (Base price of ₹10 lakh) goes unsold.

40 Ridhima Aggarwal, India (Base price of ₹10 lakh) goes unsold.

41 Simran Shaikh, India (Base price of ₹10 lakh) goes unsold.

42 G Divya, India (Base price of ₹10 lakh) goes unsold.

43 Sarah Bryce, Scotland (Base price of ₹10 lakh) goes unsold.

44 Aparna Mondal, India (Base price of ₹10 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals at base price.

45 Theertha Satish, UAE (Base price of ₹10 lakh) goes unsold.

46 Shivali Shinde, India (Base price of ₹20 lakh) goes unsold.

47 Uma Chetry, India (Base price of ₹10 lakh) goes unsold.

48 Kashvee Gautam, India (Base price of ₹10 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants at ₹2 crore.

49 Poonam Khemnar, India (Base price of ₹10 lakh) sold to UP Warriorz at base price.

50 S Sajana, India (Base price of ₹10 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians at ₹15 lakh.

51 Gautami Naik, India (Base price of ₹10 lakh) goes unsold.

52 Amandeep Kaur, India (Base price of ₹10 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians at base price.

53 G Trisha, India (Base price of ₹10 lakh) goes unsold.

54 Saima Thakor, India (Base price of ₹10 lakh) sold to UP Warriorz at base price.

55 Raghvi Bist, India (Base price of ₹10 lakh) goes unsold.

56 Parushi Prabhakar, India (Base price of ₹10 lakh) goes unsold.

57 Hurley Gala, India (Base price of ₹10 lakh) goes unsold.

58 Nishu Choudhary, India (Base price of ₹10 lakh) goes unsold.

59 Aditi Chauhan, India (Base price of ₹20 lakh) goes unsold.

60 Komal Preet Kour, India (Base price of ₹10 lakh) goes unsold.

61 Komal Zanzad, India (Base price of ₹10 lakh) goes unsold.

62 Haorungbam Chanu, India (Base price of ₹10 lakh) goes unsold.

63 Rekha Singh, India (Base price of ₹10 lakh) goes unsold.

64 Tara Norris, USA (Base price of ₹10 lakh) goes unsold.

65 Parunika Sisodia, USA (Base price of ₹10 lakh) goes unsold.

66 Priya Mishra, India (Base price of ₹10 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore at ₹15 lakh.

67 Sunanda Yetrekar, India (Base price of ₹10 lakh) goes unsold.

68 Sonam Yadav, India (Base price of ₹10 lakh) goes unsold.

69 Amisha Bahukhandi, India (Base price of ₹10 lakh) goes unsold.

70 Nicola Carey, Australia (Base price of ₹30 lakh) goes unsold

72 Alice Davidson Richards, England (Base price of ₹30 lakh) goes unsold

73 Lauren Cheatle, Australia (Base price of ₹30 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants for ₹30 lakh

74 Kristie Gordon, England (Base price of ₹30 lakh) goes unsold

75 Dhara Gujjar, India (Base price of ₹10 lakh) goes unsold

76 Katherine Bryce, Scotland (Base price of ₹10 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants for ₹10 lakh

77 Mannat Kashyap, India (Base price of ₹10 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants for ₹10 lakh

78 Ashwini Kumari, India (Base price of ₹10 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for ₹10 lakh

79 Nicola Hancock, Australia (Base price of ₹10 lakh) goes unsold

80 Millicent Illingworth, Australia (Base price of ₹10 lakh) goes unsold

81 Fatima Jaffer, India (Base price of ₹10 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for ₹10 lakh

82 Keerthana Balakrishnan, India (Base price of ₹10 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for ₹10 lakh

83 Paige Scholfield, England (Base price of ₹10 lakh) goes unsold

84 Anushka Sharma, India (Base price of ₹10 lakh) goes unsold

85 Iris Zwilling, Ireland (Base price of ₹10 lakh) goes unsold

86 Bhavana Goplani, India (Base price of ₹10 lakh) goes unsold

87 Devika K, India (Base price of ₹10 lakh), goes unsold

88 Priyanka Koushal, India (Base price of ₹10 lakh), goes unsold

89 Shubha Satheesh, India (Base price of ₹10 lakh), sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹10 lakh

90 Tanisha Singh, India (Base price of ₹10 lakh) goes unsold

91 Simran Bahadur, India (Base price of ₹30 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹30 lakh

92 Gouher Sultana, India (Base price of ₹30 lakh) sold to UP Warriorz for ₹30 lakh

93 Sophie Molineux, Australia (Base price of ₹30 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹30 lakh

94 Tarannum Pathan, India (Base price of ₹10 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants for ₹10 lakh