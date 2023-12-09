WPL Auction 2024 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch WPL Auction 2024 live on TV and Online

A total of 165 players - 104 India and 61 overseas, including 15 from Associate nations - will go under the hammer on Saturday in Mumbai as five franchises — Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals - will look to fill up a total of 30 spots, including nine for overseas in the Women's Premier League (WPL) mini-auction. 56 of these overall players are capped while 109 are uncapped.

WPL Auction 2024 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch live on TV and Online

All eyes will be on last edition's wooden-spooner Gujarat Giants, who have the biggest purse - INR 5.95 crore - heading into the auction with the task to pick 10 players after having let go of some quality overseas stars in Sutherland, Wareham, Garth and Sophia Dunkley. RCB, on the other hand, will be the second-busiest side at the auction as they need seven players, including three overseas, to complete their squad limit of 18 players. UP Warriorz, with INR 4 crore in their purse, and Mumbai Indians, with INR 2.1 crore, both have five slots remaining in their squad while last year's finalists Delhi Capitals have a maximum limit of adding three players, including one overseas.

The second edition of the WPL is likely to be held in February-March window, ahead of the IPL. Unlike the inaugural edition, which was held in one city, the 2024 WPL will take place in Mumbai and Bangalore.

Here are the live streaming details:-

When will WPL 2024 auction take place?

The WPL 2024 auction will take place on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Where will WPL 2024 auction take place?

The WPL 2024 auction will take place in Mumbai.

What time will the WPL 2024 auction start?

The live coverage of the WPL 2024 auction will begin at 3:00 pm (IST).

How to watch WPL 2024 auction live broadcast on TV?

The WPL 2024 auction will be telecast live on Sports 18 Network.

Where to watch WPL 2024 auction live streaming online?

Live streaming of the WPL 2024 auction will be available on Jio Cinema.

