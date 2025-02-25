Bengaluru [India], : In a nerve-wracking thriller, UP Warriorz outfoxed Royal Challengers Bengaluru with a victory in the Super Over of the ongoing Women's Premier League on Monday. WPL: Ecclestone's all-round heroics lift UP Warriorz to Super Over win over RCB

For the first time in the history of the Women's Premier League, the fate of a match was decided in the Super Over. After playing out a draw in a high-scoring affair, Grace Harris and Chinelle Henry came out to bat first in the Super Over for UP Warriorz.

Kim Garth, who had conceded 40 runs in her four-over spell, was handed the responsibility by RCB captain Smriti Mandhana. Garth repaid the faith entrusted to her by keeping Harris and Herny silent.

After giving away a couple of runs on her first two deliveries, Garth made Henry commit to slog the ball away, who gave away a healthy edge to Richa Ghosh.

Sophie Ecclestone came in to bat next and combined to pick a couple of singles to end with just eight runs off the over. For RCB, captain Mandhana and Ghosh came out to chase nine runs in six overs.

Ecclestone was tasked to defend the score against the hard-hitting RCB duo. She weaved magic with her spinning deliveries and gave away just three runs in five deliveries. RCB needed a six to take away the win, and Mandhana had to take the brunt on her shoulders of delivering the winning shot.

Ecclestone bowled a low full toss on the pads, but Mandhana failed to clear the boundary rope and saw her side succumb to defeat.

Before the Super Over action, the extraordinary night was filled with action-packed performances. After RCB blazed their way to 180/6, courtesy of Ellyse Perry's splendid 90* from a mere 56 deliveries, UPW were quick off the blocks in the powerplay.

Kiran Navgire's explosive 24 off just 12 deliveries was brought to an end by Renuka Thakur. RCB's pace spearhead struck again by dismissing Vrinda Dinesh cheaply.

RCB debutant Sneh Rana made an instant impact by having Tahlia McGrath stumped as UP Warriorz ended the powerplay at 57/3.

Deepti Sharma played the captain's role and led the counter-attack against the RCB bowlers. She reeled off a four and a six from Sneh in the eighth over to keep the scoreboard ticking. But Sneh had the last laugh by luring Deepti to give away an edge to Ghosh behind the stumps.

Grace Harris and Shweta Sehrawat tried to rebuild their innings, but Mandhana introduced Garth to detail their plans. She dismissed Harris in the 11th over, leaving UPW dwindling at 93/5.

After Uma Chetry and Chinelle Henry failed to leave an impact, Ecclestone stepped up the crease and threatened to take the game away from RCB. Her swift attack left UPW requiring 18 runs in the final over.

Ecclestone dispatched the ball past the boundary line twice off Renuka Thakur. She followed it up with a boundary, bringing the equation down to 2 from 2 deliveries. She took a single on the penultimate delivery to leave the game hanging at one needed in the last ball.

Kranti Goud was on strike and had to find a way to pick up a single. Renuka bowled it wide outside off, but Kranti missed. Sophie, on the other end, charged for a bye. Ghosh was lightning quick behind the stump; she collected the ball and sprinted to the stumps to run her out, sending the game to Super Over.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.