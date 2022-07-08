Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Wriddhiman Saha joins Tripura cricket team as player-mentor, signs agreement

Wriddhiman Saha signed the agreement in Agartala in presence of officials from the Tripura Cricket Association.
Saha signs the documents as he will join the Tripura cricket team as a player-cum-mentor during a press meet, in Agartala on Friday.(Sushanta Das)
Updated on Jul 08, 2022 10:12 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Wriddhiman Saha has joined Tripura as a player and mentor. Saha signed the agreement in the presence of Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) officials in Agartala on Friday. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter, who has played for Bengal in his entire domestic career, has already received a NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

"We have had talks with Saha and he has agreed to play for the state. He will also act as a mentor for the senior team to motivate the players," Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) joint secretary Kishore Das had earlier told PTI.

Players would be immensely benefited with Saha's inclusion in the squad, considering his vast experience in international cricket and domestic circuit, Das said. "It is not yet finalised whether he will be made the captain of the team. This will be decided later," the official said. He is expected to play Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy matches for Tripura.

Saha, who will turn 38 in October, took a decision to leave Bengal after CAB joint secretary Debabrata 'Debu' Das alleged that the veteran keeper skips domestic matches for the state. An irate Saha wanted an unconditional apology from Das, which he didn't get and when the official was instead sent as Indian team's administrative manager to England, it broke the proverbial camel's back.

He had said he would never keep any grudge against Bengal and would be ready to serve again if needed in the future. Having made his debut against Hyderabad in 2007, the Siliguri-born Saha has featured in 122 first-class and 102 List A games. The diminutive wicket keeper has 92 catches and 12 stumpings besides 1,353 runs including three centuries in 40 Test matches at an average of 29.41. In first class matches he has 313 catches and 37 stumpings besides scoring 6,423 runs at an average of 41.98 runs per match.

