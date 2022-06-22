'If the person doesn't even have regret, how can you stay silent?': Saha makes big revelation on journalist controversy

On February 19 of this year, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha, on his official Twitter profile, had called out journalist Boria Majumdar for using intimidatory language on messaging application ‘WhatsApp’. Saha had shared screenshots of his conversation with Majumdar after the player did not revert to his request for an interview. “You did not call, never again will I interview you. I don’t take insults kindly. And I will remember this. This wasn’t something ypu (you) should have done,” the screenshot read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: 'I would have stopped Rishabh from becoming captain. Wouldn't have allowed it': Ex-BCCI selector's harsh verdict on Pant

In May, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) banned Majumdar for two years; the decision was taken by the BCCI Apex Council, following a probe report by a committee on charges levelled by Saha.

After over four months since the incident, Saha opened up on the controversy, revealing that the journalist has “done such things before” as well.

“My purpose was to show that a journalist can go to these lengths to get an interview. I got to know later that he has done such things before as well, that is why BCCI stepped in and punished him. I didn't speak initially because I'm under contract with BCCI,” Saha told Sports Today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 37-year-old India wicketkeeper-batter further added that Majumdar didn't show any regret for his actions, which prompted the player to go public with the screenshots.

“I also didn't feel like speaking about it in the first place, because at the end of the day, everyone has their own careers. But if the other person doesn't even have any regret, how long can you stay silent?” said Saha.

Earlier, Saha made an impressive return to action in the 2022 Indian Premier League, where he lifted the title with Gujarat Titans. Playing as an opener for the franchise, Saha scored 317 runs in 11 innings, smashing three half-centuries. The wicketkeeper-batter is not a part of the international setup, however, as he was dropped from the Test team ahead of the side's two-match series against Sri Lanka in March.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON