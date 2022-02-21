‘Shocked I have been dropped like this’: Wriddhiman Saha

Maybe that’s why I was sitting out. I believe for Tests you need a wicketkeeper who can contribute.

Sachin paji was one of the greatest batters of all time. You tell me what I would like to be remembered as: India’s best wicketkeeper or just a mediocre player? Being the best in one field (keeping) and contributing in the other (batting) would have made me happy any day.

I always enjoyed it. I played some innings when the team was struggling, like scoring 25-30 when the team needed a lead. It wasn’t tough. When Mahi bhai played, I knew he was the captain, first keeper. Our age gap too isn’t much. I didn’t have an option really. Had our age gap been like between Rishabh and me (13 years) then it could have been different.

Many have hailed you as the best wicketkeeper. How difficult was it then to not get to play for most of your career?

I believe age isn’t relevant if he is fit and contributing to the team’s cause. We have seen Sanath Jayasuriya play till 41. Mahi bhai played for so many years. Zimbabwe’s John Traicos played till 44. If they can, why can’t others? How do you judge them? Through fitness or performance? If fitness is a criterion, why can’t it be the same for everyone?

I played continuously for almost four years after Mahi bhai retired. Then I had shoulder surgery and then Rishabh came. Had I not had the surgery maybe the scenario would have been different. Injury is part of every sport and I accept that. At that point, my doctor told me if this was my last series then I shouldn’t get operated on. I went ahead because I had faith in my ability to come back. I did that and then I also understood if not first choice, at least I will be second-choice keeper. If any opportunity comes after that, I will give my best.

How difficult was it to stay in the reckoning as your career clashed with MS Dhoni and Pant?

Like you said, most of my good innings came in crunch situations. Even in the 2016 Test against New Zealand at Eden Gardens, I was fifty not out in both innings (he was Player of the Match). In the West Indies (St Lucia, 2016), Ashwin and I took India from 120/5 to 339/6. I scored a hundred there. Then there was the Australia innings. There were a couple of innings in Sri Lanka where I had partnerships with bowlers, also the Kanpur innings.

But there were also games like in Ranchi (2017), you scored 117 to help take the lead against Australia.

I don’t want to clarify, but I want to raise a few points. I have played three or four Tests outside India. If you go into comparisons, Rishabh has played more matches. That is a factor. Despite that I have heard I don’t have runs abroad. How much can you score if you get to play four matches abroad? 400? 600? 800? Another thing is even in Indian conditions, there were occasions when the team wanted to declare in 3-4 overs. I could have been 10 or 15 not out if I had wanted. But I always put the team first and probably scored 10 in four balls and got dismissed playing shots.

Would the equation have been more favourable if your batting statistics been better?

I knew I played in Kanpur and Mumbai because Rishabh was on a break. That is how it is. I knew I won’t play in South Africa. But performance also plays a part in selections after two or three Tests. Like how I was dropped after just one Test (in Adelaide) during the 2020-21 tour. But the same probably doesn’t happen in case of everyone. Anyway I never question selection. Whatever’s better for the team should be done.

You were also not getting any game.

Yes. Because the opposite of what I was told happened after that series. Whenever a coach or a selection committee head takes such a decision, I’m sure there are more senior people involved. They must have been informed about the decision. So, I was a little shocked. What exactly happened after that series that I had to be dropped?

Absolutely. Even before I asked, I was told exactly why I won’t be considered.

They are not saying it directly. They are saying they want to try a new face who can be a long-term prospect, possibly because I’m 37-38 now. No one can play till 40 or 50. I understand that.

Don’t you think age is a factor for the selector to consider?

You always have a main target (of playing) when you start. If you can serve for a long time, as part of the eleven or the squad, you learn a lot. It’s a huge honour. From there you get a chance to play, show your potential. Even if you don’t get that, there is pride in being part of the main squad.

No player wants to stay on the bench. But the ultimate decision rests with the management. Have you heard me complaining why I wasn’t picked? In a country of 140 crore, being in the squad means a lot. From there if I make it to the XI, that’s always better.

Would you have been happy just as backup in the squad?

I am shocked. Especially because Dadi had texted me after the Kanpur Test—where I hit 61—saying ‘well played. You don’t need to worry as long as I’m there’. I think he probably meant for the second spot (reserve keeper) only. He said what he said. If a person of Sourav Ganguly’s stature says something like this, it must have some value. I went with that and now I see this.

When Rahul bhai told me, I said ok. I was asked to decide (on retirement) but I believe that is always a personal decision. Chetan bhai also said why I won’t be selected—not performance or fitness but that they want to go with a new face. I asked if it was only for the Sri Lanka series to which he said after a pause, ‘from now on you won’t be considered’. I didn’t ask why.

You have never really said or posted anything controversial

Wriddhiman Saha isn't part of the Test squad anymore. India are looking for a younger player and Saha, 37, accepts the logic. But he has also indicated that his position was fine even till the New Zealand series. What happened after that? Coach Rahul Dravid offered some clarity on Sunday, but what does he think? He spoke to Hindustan Times .

Wriddhiman Saha isn’t part of the Test squad anymore. India are looking for a younger player and Saha, 37, accepts the logic. But he has also indicated that his position was fine even till the New Zealand series. What happened after that? Coach Rahul Dravid offered some clarity on Sunday, but what does he think? He spoke to Hindustan Times.

Excerpts:

Let’s start with the tweet that has generated a lot of interest.

I don’t want to talk about it.

You have never really said or posted anything controversial

I was forced to tweet it, that’s all.

What are your plans?

I will play IPL for now. I always think short-term.

