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'Written in my destiny': Rajat Patidar grateful after winning back-to-back IPL titles as RCB captain

He became the third captain after MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma to do so.

Updated on: Jun 01, 2026 01:26 am IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Rajat Patidar became the third captain after MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma to win back-to-back Indian Premier League titles. Under his leadership, Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets to win their second successive title at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday night. At the post-match presentation, Patidar was emotional about the extraordinary RCB captaincy journey that he has had since 2024.

Another fantastic season for RCB !(AFP)

"I never dreamt of becoming the captain of RCB and lifting the trophy. I think it was written [in his destiny]. Grateful for that," he said.

Also Read: Virat Kohli scores his fastest fifty as RCB dismiss Gujarat Titans in a low-scorer to clinch 2nd successive IPL trophy

The 2025 IPL final was also played at Ahmedabad. "It feels superb. When we came here, there were a lot of memories of last year. I don't have words to express, but this feels very good. It was a clear plan when we won the toss [that they wanted to bowl]. [They knew] It would be easy to chase. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam, KP [Krunal Pandya], Suyash Sharma and Romario Shepherd, they bowled really well throughout the tournament.”

 
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Final 2026.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Final 2026.
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