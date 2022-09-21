WTC 2023 Final to be played at The Oval, Lord's to host 2025 title clash, says ICC

The Oval will play host to the 2023 World Test Championship final (WTC) while the iconic Lords will host the marquee event in 2025, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday. It means that the first three editions of the WTC finals would have been held at three different grounds in England, with Southampton's Ageas Bowl having hosted the inaugural WTC final in 2021 which New Zealand won.

"The two venues in London will succeed Southampton, which hosted the inaugural final between New Zealand and India in 2021. New Zealand emerged as the victors in the first edition of the World Test Championship. The Oval will host the final in June 2023, with the top two teams from the World Test Championship standings making the cut. The Oval has previously hosted the finals of the 2004 and the 2017 editions of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy," the ICC said in an official release.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said he was pleased to confirm two iconic venues for the next two cycles.

"We are delighted to be hosting next year's ICC World Test Championship Final at The Oval which has such a rich legacy and an amazing atmosphere, which is ideal for such an important fixture on the calendar.

"Following that we will then take the 2025 Final to Lord's which will provide a fitting backdrop to the ultimate Test," ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said in an official statement released by ICC.

"Last year's final between New Zealand and India in Southampton was an engrossing encounter and I am sure fans the world over would be looking forward to the next WTC final at The Oval. On behalf of the ICC, I would like to thank the England and Wales Cricket Board, Surrey County Cricket Club and Marylebone Cricket Club for their support," he further added.

