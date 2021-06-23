Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / WTC Final: Fans ejected for racist comments directed at Ross Taylor - Report
WTC Final: Fans ejected for racist comments directed at Ross Taylor - Report

Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 05:33 AM IST
New Zealand's Ross Taylor. (AP)

Two spectators were ejected from the ground on the fifth day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand on Tuesday after shouting abuse at the New Zealanders.

"We received reports of abuse directed at the New Zealand players," a spokesman for the International Cricket Council said. "Our security team was able to identify the culprits and they were ejected from the ground."

A report on news website stuff.co.nz said a complaint had been made by a New Zealand follower watching the match on television. He said the abuse had included racist comments directed at batsman Ross Taylor, whose mother comes from Samoa.

Taylor, 37, is the first person to play 100 matches in all three formats of international cricket. 

