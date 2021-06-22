'He did things with lot of purpose': Hussain explains why Virat Kohli's captaincy in 1st session on Day 5 was 'spot-on'

India captain Virat Kohli had an excellent first session on Day 5 as England, who were in a commanding position at the start of the day's play, lost four quick wickets to go five wickets down by Lunch. Kohli rotated his pacers - Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami well as India were able to find their way back into the game.

Speaking on Star Sports during the Lunch show, former England captain Nasser Hussain praised Kohli's captaincy and said that the India skipper was spot-on with his bowling changes.

"I thought Virat Kohli had a day as well, good morning. Every bowling change he made (was a good one). To the left-hander Nicholls, we know Ishant bowls well, bowl straight on. He kept Shami on even though he bowled six or seven overs in that session. So, pretty much spot on from India throughout the session. Catching, captaincy, and bowling," Hussain said.

"Sometimes, Virat Kohli does certain things, I call him the tinker man. But today morning, he did things with a lot of purpose. The changes he made were absolutely spot-on. Ishant to the left-handers. And like VVS Laxman said, there was no left-hander for Ashwin. 10 minutes to go to Lunch. BJ Watling in the middle, and he kept Shami on. And immediately Shami gets the wicket.

"He made right changes at the right time," Hussain added.

"Now, India are the favourites even though New Zealand were the favourites half an hour ago, and that is how quickly things change in England. And that is why Virat Kohli's captaincy was spot-on," he signed off.