WTC Final: India's batting coach reveals what he feels would be a fighting total against New Zealand

India's batsmen managed to fight off a damp pitch, overcast conditions and a lethal fast bowling unit on Day 2 of the World Test Championship final at the Ageas Bowl against New Zealand. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill batted cautiously at the top to give India a solid start in Southampton, but they lost three quick wickets after the opening stand.

However, captain Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane struck an unbeaten 58-run partnership for the fourth wicket to navigate the team to 146/3 at the end of the day's play on Saturday. Kohli is batting on 44 while Rahane remains unbeaten on 29 as India will look to continue to build on the solid foundation laid on Day 2.

Batting coach Vikram Rathour on Saturday picked a total that he feels will put India in a fighting position against New Zealand in the WTC final, saying that a first innings score of 250-plus will be a good total keeping the prevailing conditions in mind.

"We would like to score as many runs as possible but 250 plus will be a reasonable score in these conditions," Rathour said at the day-end press conference.

The batting coach lauded openers Gill and Rohit for seeing off the new ball in an admirable manner as they played positively to add 62 runs. Asked if taking stance outside the crease was to counter swing or play more attacking shots, Rathour said, "Batting is about scoring runs. Rohit and Gill showed a lot of intent and looked to score wherever they can. Hats off to Virat and Rahane for the manner in which they batted but a lot of credit should also got to the openers."

The former India opener feels that once the Dukes ball got a tad older, it started swinging more and hence scoring runs became a bit difficult than what it was when the openers were batting. "I think when the ball got a bit older, it started swinging more. Also, the New Zealand pacers hit good areas during the second session," he said.

Rathour also brushed aside assertions that Cheteshwar Pujara is facing some technical problems as he has now been hit at least four times on the helmet in recent Test matches. "We are not really concerned and he is a good player. I don't think pace is an issue with him. Till he batted, he looked solid and he has a role to play in the team. Today also, he played 50 odd balls. He just needs to convert those starts. It's going to happen very soon," Rathour said.

