'Funny umpiring': Sehwag reacts after catch appeal against Kohli goes to third umpire despite NZ not opting for DRS

Former India opener Virender Sehwag reacted after the on-field umpires referred a catch appeal against Virat Kohli to the third umpire despite the New Zealand players not opting for a review in the inaugural World Test Championship final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Baffled by umpire Richard Illingworth and Michael Gough’s decision to send the appeal upstairs without making a definite on-field call surprised Sehwag, who called the incident ‘funny’.

“Funny umpiring there with Virat. No decision given by the umpire and it automatically became a review,” tweeted Sehwag.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand Highlights, WTC Final: Kohli, Rahane put India on front foot on curtailed Day 2

This incident happened in the second session of Day 2, which actually turned out to be the first day of the WTC final after Day 1 was washed out due to rain. Off the last delivery of the 41st over, Trent Boult strayed down the leg side to Virat Kohli. The Indian captain missed the attempted flick shot and the ball landed in wicketkeeper BJ Watling’s gloves.

The New Zealand players went up in a vociferous appeal. Umpire Illingworth, without making a decision, walked straight across to the square-leg umpire. Boult tried his best to convince captain Kane Williamson to go for the DRS, but with New Zealand having already lost a review, a circumspect Williamson took too long to decide and the 15-second DRS timer went off.

Also Read | WTC Final: Virat Kohli not happy after umpire sends catch appeal upstairs despite no DRS from New Zealand

The umpires, however, decided to send it upstairs. The replays suggested there was no bat involved. A perplexed Kohli was seen having a word with the umpires to know why the appeal was referred to the third umpire.

While the on-field umpires are well within their rights to refer an appeal for a catch to the TV umpire if they have doubts regarding the legitimacy of the catch, in this case, the ball landed safely in Watling's gloves, which added to the confusion. It was later confirmed on-air by former New Zealand fast bowler Simon Doull that the umpires indeed wanted to check whether Watling had gathered the ball cleanly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON