WTC Final: Virat Kohli not happy after umpire sends catch appeal upstairs despite no DRS from New Zealand

India captain Virat Kohli on Day 2 of the World Test Championship final expressed his displeasure after umpire Richard Illingworth sent an appeal for caught behind upstairs despite New Zealand not seeking a DRS review. The moment took place in the 41st over when Kiwi speedster Trent Boult troubled Virat Kohli with a delivery on the leg side.

The Kiwi players went for a huge appeal for caught behind, feeling that there was a sound before the ball travelled to New Zealand wicketkeeper BJ Watling.

The umpire did not seem interested in the caught behind appeal. Trent Boult was interested and tried to convince his captain Kane Williamson to go for a review, but before he could take the review, the timer was up.

Despite New Zealand not taking a review, umpire Illingworth had a word with the square-leg umpire Michael Gough and decided to send it upstairs for a review.

The moment caused massive confusion in the middle as an unimpressed Kohli went to the umpire to question the call.

How come NZ not lost a review with Virat Kohli’s unsuccessful appeal? DRS timer went out and we didn’t see signal from Kane. Can umpire go to third umpire by themselves for such decisions? @bhogleharsha #INDvNZ #WTCFinal — Jishang🇮🇳🇨🇦 (@Jishang2) June 19, 2021

If the on field ump’s gone up to check the catch, and if either captain hasn’t reviewed, there’s no way the TV ump should be checking anything but the fairness of the catch.Then leave it to a player review AFTER the umps have made a decision without ultra-edge. Complete mess that — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) June 19, 2021

#WTC2021 Kohli



DRS not taken but umpire referral was for what?



So many questions? pic.twitter.com/MqJGBkBgS3 — Author (@how_humans) June 19, 2021

Need an explanation to why ultra edge was checked when NZ didn’t take the DRS? What if Kohli knicked, you can’t give that out!? Weird.. #Kohli #Bolt#ICCWTCFinal #WTC2021 — Tejas Baranwal (@BaranwalTejas) June 19, 2021





After a brief discussion, Kohli smiled before walking away. New Zealand did not lose a review as they had not sought a DRS review.

According to the rules, the on-field umpires can only refer an appeal for a catch upstairs if there is doubt about the catch. In this case, however, Watling had gathered the ball clearly, the only doubt was whether Kohli had nicked it. This created confusion, which was doubled up New Zealand not taking a review and the call still going to the TV umpire.

Meanwhile, India were given a solid start by openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in the WTC final after New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl. After the openers were dismissed, Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara settled India before the latter was trapped LBW by Trent Boult.