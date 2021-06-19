India vs New Zealand Highlights, WTC Final: Kohli, Rahane put India on front foot on curtailed Day 2

WTC Final India vs New Zealand Highlights: Play has again been stopped on Day 2 due to bad light. An early Tea was taken due to the first intervention of bad light. Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane took India past 100 after Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed by Trent Boult. India went to Lunch on Day 2 with 69 runs at the loss of two wickets. Kyle Jamieson broke the opening stand by dismissing Rohit Sharma for 34 after he and opening partner Shubman Gill got off to a fine start. Then Neil Wagner got Shubman Gill out in his first over. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl first on Day 2 of the final of the inaugural World Test Championship at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.





IND vs NZ WTC final full scorecard